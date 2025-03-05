"One of those footballers who comes out from time to time" - David Villa makes big claim about Barcelona star, believes player has 'no ceiling'

Former Barcelona player David Villa is in awe of Lamine Yamal's continuous standout performances for the club and believes there is no limit to what the 17-year-old can achieve.

Yamal is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. He has been a standout performer since he was promoted to the senior team. He came into the limelight following his heroics with Spain in the Euro 2024 and has continued to perform at an elite level.

In the ongoing campaign, Lamine Yamal has continued to mesmerize fans with his dribbling skills, creativity, vision, and technical ability. His continuous top-notch performances game after game have earned him comparisons with Lionel Messi.

David Villa, who played for Barcelona between 2010 and 2013, recently praised the youngster and believes he is an extraordinary player.

Villa said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo:

‘’He is an extraordinary player. He is one of those footballers who comes out from time to time. He is incredible not only for what he shows on the pitch but for his age and for how long he has been doing it. At that age it is difficult to lead Barça and the national team. We are dealing with an extraordinary player! From there, I think we have to help him. It is important that we protect him, that we have patience with him because he is a 17-year-old boy. ‘’

‘’We have to enjoy him, help him, guide him and be aware that, despite being extraordinary and that we are lucky that he was born in our time and we can enjoy him, he is 17 years old and we have to look after him. I think he is going to mark an era. I am not saying it, he is showing it. And from what I see on the pitch, it is difficult to find a ceiling for him, we have to wait to see how far he goes but I think he has no ceiling and that he is extraordinary.’’

Yamal has scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists in 35 appearances for Barcelona this season.

David Villa names two strikers who would fit into the current Barcelona team

In the same interview, David Villa also named the strikers he thinks will fit into Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. La Blaugrana are flying under Flick this season with Lewandowski spearheading their attack. However, the Pole has passed his prime and could be out of the club anytime soon.

When Villa was asked which striker he thinks would fit into this current Barcelona team, he mentioned Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. However, he asked if City would want to part ways with their striker.

Villa told Mundo Deportivo:

‘’There are many. It's not just what would fit, it's also what could be signed. There are very good strikers. Isak is a very good player and knows La Liga . Haaland comes to mind as a centre forward but (laughs) I don't know if City would let him go when they just renewed his contract. There are many strikers and any of them would want to play for Barça. I'm sure the club will do a fantastic job in signing Lewandowski 's replacement when necessary.’’

Haaland and Isak currently sit in the second and third positions of the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season with 20 and 19 goals, respectively.

