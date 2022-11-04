"One of the giants of our beautiful game" - Gary Lineker posts heartfelt tribute as Barcelona legend Gerard Pique announces retirement

Former England forward Gary Lineker posted a heartfelt tribute message after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement today (November 3).

The clash against Almeria this weekend (November 6) at Camp Nou will be the last time Pique will don the striped jersey. With that, a spectacular career will come to an end.

Pique has been a serial winner throughout his career with both club and country.

Lineker acknowledged the player's tremendous achievements, as he wrote on Twitter:

"Wishing @3gerardpique the very best of luck in his retirement. One of the giants of our beautiful game. A simply wonderful footballer who won it all. He’ll be missed."

A product of the La Masia academy, Pique made his senior debut for Manchester United in the 2004-05 season. He was sent out on loan to Real Zaragoza during the 2006-07 season.

Pique lifted the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy with Manchester United in 2007-08 before joining the Catalan club.

A legendary chapter started after that as he formed a formidable pairing with Carles Puyol at the heart of the Blaugrana's defense.

When Puyol retired in 2013, Pique carried on the baton from the former Spain captain. He has won three UEFA Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies with the Spanish club.

Pique's career with Spain has also been the stuff of legends. The 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA Euro are the biggest achievements of his scintillating international career.

Gerard Pique pledged to comeback to Barcelona

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique posted a heartfelt message as he announced his decision to retire from football. The legendary defender said:

"It’s been 25 years since I joined Barcelona. I left and I came back. Football and Barcelona have given me everything. You, Culers, have given me everything. And now that the kid’s dream has come true, I want to tell you that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."

He added:

"I always said that there would not be any other club after Barcelona and that’s how it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan and support the team. I will pass my love for Barcelona to my children like my family did with me. And you know me. Sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at the Camp Nou. Visca Barca, see you soon."

