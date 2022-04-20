"One good game against a pub team" - Gary Neville responds to Jamie Carragher's cheeky dig involving Liverpool superstar's performance against Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has played down Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's impact at Anfield following the Spaniard's mesmerizing display against the Red Devils on Tuesday.

United were blown away by a stunning display from Jurgen Klopp's team in their Premier League clash. Goals from Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and a Mohamed Salah double secured the Reds a 4-0 win over their greatest rivals.

The victory moved Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, two points above Manchester City, who play Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. However, it was Thiago's performance in the center of the park that left the Kop purring as he continually passed rings around a desperate opposition.

Ian Ladyman @Ian_Ladyman_DM Liverpool's evisceration of Manchester United is absolutely nothing compared to what Gary Neville is doing to them on commentary. Liverpool's evisceration of Manchester United is absolutely nothing compared to what Gary Neville is doing to them on commentary.

Neville's Sky Sports colleague and Anfield legend Carragher couldn't resist poking fun at the former right-back on Twitter after the game. He posted a video of the former United captain expressing his opinion on Thiago when he joined Liverpool in 2020 from Bayern Munich.

Neville had said back then:

"Bayern Munich don't let anybody go that's half decent."

Carragher followed up Neville's quip with a song about the 31-year-old midfielder. It was complete with dancers who had been imposed with the heads of Jurgen Klopp, Mane and Salah.

Neville couldn't resist nibbling back at the dig, replying with several laughing emojis, along with the line:

"One good game against a pub team !"

Neville claims Liverpool star Thiago was taking the p*** against Manchester United

To say Neville's old side were lucky to only lose 4-0 would not be an exaggeration. According to the Premier League website, Liverpool had 14 shots against the visitors meager two. They also had 72% possession and completed 897 passes, compared to just 354 from their North West rivals.

The former England defender couldn't hide his disgust while commentating on the encounter. He continued his rant while on the Sky Sports Podcast after full-time, where he said:

"Liverpool have toyed with Manchester United, Thiago was laughing when he came off, he was laughing at Manchester United all game. I don't normally swear on the podcast but he took the p*** out of Manchester United tonight. That was so simple for the Liverpool players tonight."

The 47-year-old's former side are still in with a slim chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League. They currently lie sixth, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Ralf Ragnick's team only have five games left in the campaign, with Spurs having a game in hand and possessing a far superior goal difference (18-4).

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🎙️ "You have to start looking above when you see repeated failure"



Gary Neville has made an impassioned plea for the Glazers to sell Manchester United in the wake of their 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool. 🎙️ "You have to start looking above when you see repeated failure" Gary Neville has made an impassioned plea for the Glazers to sell Manchester United in the wake of their 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool. https://t.co/doQuUP83JG

Edited by Aditya Singh