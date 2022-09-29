“One of the great things about joining Manchester United is that I made a best friend” – Park Ji-sung opens up on special relationship with teammate at Old Trafford 

Manchester United hero Park Ji-sung has opened up on his special relationship with former teammate Patrice Evra.

Park became a hit at Old Trafford during his six years at the club, making 204 appearances, scoring 28 goals, and contributing 30 assists for the Red Devils.

He made friends along the way, none more so than legendary left-back Evra.

The South Korean has touched on his relationship with the Frenchman, saying that it was one of the great things about joining Manchester United.

In an interview with NBC Sports (via SportBible) Park spoke fondly of how his friendship with Evra began:

"When I look back, it was quite strange. It was just one day after training and we were playing a video game. I won the first game and he (Patrice Evra) was quite angry at that, so he wanted me to play again, that started our relationship," Park revealed.

Evra is renowned for his outgoing personality and Park discussed how their friendship grew stronger:

"He became one of my best friends, the kind of friend that had a different character. He was a more outgoing person, he had that sense of humour. I'm a quiet, very quiet person but we always had happy times when we got together."

Park then revealed how Evra would visit him in South Korea with the duo meeting at other places.

He claimed that the friendship was something he treasured from his time at Old Trafford:

"He came over to South Korea sometimes and then we met at other places. We always joked on the phone, it's really good to have a best friend in a different culture. One of the great things about joining Man United is that I made a best friend."

Park had huge success at Manchester United

Park was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's best midfielders

Park became a hero during their time at Manchester United and is an extremely popular figure among the Old Trafford faithful.

Park joined the Red Devils from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 for £2.79 million and was known for his tenaciousness on the pitch.

The energy the South Korean possessed was a sight to behold.

Many of his performances went under the radar as star forwards such as Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy took the limelight.

UnitedReds @UnitedRedscom 🗣 Sir Alex Ferguson: "Park had roles that only a disciplined and selfless player could have. That’s exactly what Ji-sung was, selfless. He played for the team and whatever role you gave him, he would stick it. He was a really wonderful, disciplined professional for us." #MUFC 🗣 Sir Alex Ferguson: "Park had roles that only a disciplined and selfless player could have. That’s exactly what Ji-sung was, selfless. He played for the team and whatever role you gave him, he would stick it. He was a really wonderful, disciplined professional for us." #MUFC

Park achieved Champions League glory with Manchester United in 2008 and won four Premier League titles over the course of his career at Old Trafford.

He was also part of the South Korean side that finished fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, their best ever placing.

Park now works as technical director at K League 1 side Jeonbuk Hyundai.

