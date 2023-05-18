“One of the greatest in football history” - Al-Tai goalkeeper expresses delight after getting Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey

Al-Tai goalkeeper Victor Braga lauded Cristiano Ronaldo after getting the Al-Nassr superstar's jersey following the Ha'il outfit's 2-0 Saudi Pro League loss against Al-Aalami on Tuesday (May 16).

Al-Nassr bounced back from their 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej with a convincing victory over Al-Tai. Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Aalami from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half before Anderson Talisca sealed the game in the 80th minute.

The Riyadh-based club have now moved within three points of Saudi Pro League toppers Al-Ittihad. With three games left, Ronaldo and Co. retain hopes of winning the title despite winning only two of their last five matches.

Al-Tai, meanwhile, did not have much at stake against Al-Nassr as they are seventh in the table. The Ha'il-based club are ten points adrift of the drop zone and cannot finish higher than sixth.

Hence, the Knight of the North players appeared relaxed after their defeat against Al-Aalami. Some of them interacted with Ronaldo before leaving the stadium, with Braga managing to get the superstar's shirt.

Braga later took to social media to express his delight at interacting with Ronaldo and getting his jersey. The Portuguese goalkeeper also hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as one of the best players of all time.

"A special moment with one of the greatest in football history," Braga wrote on Instagram.

Braga, who started in goal for Al-Tai on Tuesday, was key to keeping the scoreline low. The goalkeeper registered three saves and made one successful punch. Furthermore, the 31-year-old made two clearances and one tackle, while also winning two of the ground duels he attempted.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare against Al-Tai?

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Al-Tai was his 13th in the Saudi Pro League. It was also his fifth goal from the penalty spot for Al-Nassr. The forward is fifth in the race for the golden boot, sitting seven goals behind top scorer Aberrazak Hamdallah.

The Portuguese icon had three shots on target against Al-Tai. He had 39 touches and completed 21 of the 25 passes he attempted. He also won an aerial duel and made two clearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo conceded possession seven times, while his forward partners Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb lost the ball ten and nine times respectively. The former Real Madrid superstar, meanwhile, conceded two fouls and was caught offside twice. He won only one of the five ground duels he attempted.

