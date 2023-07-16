“One of the greatest honors” - Harry Maguire confirms he’s been stripped of Manchester United captaincy after chat with Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire has confirmed that he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy after holding discussions with Erik ten Hag.

The 30-year-old has posted a statement on his Twitter account informing fans that he will no longer wear the United armband. He said that although he is extremely disappointed he will continue to give his all for the club:

"After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt."

Maguire continued by thanking fans for their support over the years. He was appointed captain back in January 2020:

"So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband."

He added:

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field."

The England international concluded by thanking former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for appointing him as captain. He wished whoever takes the captaincy the best:

"I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

Ten Hag's decision to take the captaincy off Harry Maguire is only going to add more fuel to speculation regarding a potential departure. The English defender has fallen out of favor with the Dutch tactician and is no longer first-choice at Old Trafford.

He started just eight of 16 league games last season and he is now no longer captain of the Red Devils. The armband will likely be heading in Bruno Fernandes' direction as he was vice-captain to Maguire last season.

West Ham United showing interest in Manchester United's Harry Maguire

West Ham could make their move for Harry Maguire.

West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Harry Maguire as he continues to endure a difficult spell at Manchester United. The Englishman joined the Red Devils back in 2019 for £80 million which is a world-record fee for a defender.

However, that fee has often been a burden on Maguire as his performances have constantly been under the microscope. His appointment as captain in 2020 only heaped more pressure on his shoulders. This past season was a frustrating one for the defender as he lacked game time under Ten Hag.

According to BBC Sport, Maguire is a West Ham target as David Moyes looks to use the £105 million fee paid by Arsenal for Declan Rice. Maguire is understood to be happy at Old Trafford but knows that his lack of game time could harm his chances of continuing with England at Euro 2024.

Harry Maguire has two years left on his contract and Ten Hag's decision to strip him of his captaincy is telling of his place in his side. Manchester United are willing to sell if a suitable offer is made.