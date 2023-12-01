"One of the greatest players the Premier League ever saw" - Jurgen Klopp lauds ex-Chelsea star ahead of Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Fulham forward Willian as one of the best Premier League players ahead of the league clash with the Cottagers on Sunday (December 3).

Klopp's side are third in the standings after 13 games, two points behind leaders Arsenal. In their last league outing, the Reds drew 1-1 at defending three-time champions Manchester City.

However, Liverpool returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-0 home win over LASK in midweek in the UEFA Europa League to move into the knockouts as group winners with a game to spare.

Ahead of their league clash at Fulham, Klopp hailed Willian for his longevity (as per DaveOCKOP):

"The little curly one. One of (the) greatest players the Premier League ever saw. Still going and going and going."

Expand Tweet

Willian, 35, has three Premier League goals in 12 games this season, having bagged five goals and six assists in 27 outings in the competition for Fulham last campaign.

Overall, the Brazilian has 46 goals and 50 assists in 298 games in the English top flight. Most of those games and goal contributions coming during a seven-season stint at Chelsea, where he twice won the Premier League.

LASK win extends Liverpool's perfect home record this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are buzzing at home this season. Following their thumping win over LASK in midweek, Klopp's men are 10-0 at home across competitions, having scored an impressive 31 times and conceding just four goals.

It's the Reds' best start to a season at home since 1985-86 when Kenny Dalglish's side went on to win the double. Sterner tests await Klopp's side at Anfield, though, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United to come next.

The Reds have lost only twice this season - once in the Premier League and the other in the Europa League - but are flying high in both competitions. Klopp's side are looking to return to the top four after a fifth-placed league finish last season.