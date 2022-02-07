"One of the greatest players in the world" - Roy Keane says Mohamed Salah is 'in charge' of contract extension talks with Liverpool 

Former Manchester United player Roy Keane has claimed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is "one of the greatest players in the world." He believes the Reds will have no option but to renew his contract.

This comes after reports emerged that the Reds are finding it difficult to offer Salah another contract due to hefty wage demands. The Egyptian's contract with the club runs out in the summer of 2023.

During an interaction with ITV, Keane expressed that Liverpool 'might not have a choice' when it comes to offering Salah another contract at Anfield. Keane believes Liverpool might get in trouble if contract negotiations extend until next season.

Keane believes the player is in the "drivers seat" while negotiating with manager Jurgen Klopp and the board. He said:

"He’s 29 but the modern player, they’re machines, I don’t think it’s no issue. From Pool’s point of view, it’s business they’ve got to try and negotiate. You’ve got to get him signed on. He’s one of the greatest players in the world, you’ve got to get it done. If it goes into next season you really start to worry but try and get it done and dusted.''

Former Liverpool player and TV presenter Jamie Carragher also joined Keane in expressing concern over Salah's contract extension at Anfield. He added:

"I’m sure everyone in that dressing room now will be desperate for Mo Salah to sign a new contract as well as Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino as well. These are legends of this club and we’ll be talking about them in 20-30 years. ''

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino's contracts with the Reds also get over in the summer of 2023.

Manchester United to take on Liverpool in pre-season friendly in Bangkok

Manchester United will reportedly take on arch-rivals Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in an Asian city after the end of the ongoing season. The Times has confirmed Thailand's capital city Bangkok as a possible destination for the clash. The two teams were expected to play in a one-off pre-season friendly last year as well. But their plans were shunned after fan protests at Old Trafford against the formation of the European Super League (ESL).

The two teams will meet in the Premier League next month at Anfield. The Reds registered a thumping 5-0 win over their arch-rivals in the reverse fixture in October.

