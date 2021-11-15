"One guy has to do all that work" - Usain Bolt says Manchester United are too reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo and 'have not played good football in so long'

Olympic legend Usain Bolt believes Manchester United are over-reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo and have not played good football this season.

Bolt, who is a Manchester United fan, stated that Cristiano Ronaldo has to do all the work and save the Red Devils every game. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist stated that there was no urgency in the gameplay.

Speaking to The National (via Manchester Evening News), Usain Bolt said:

"We are going to struggle. Cristiano has saved us every game. One guy has to do all that work. We have not played good football in so long. It is so relaxed. We pass so slowly. When Alex Ferguson was manager, we had to win because he would demand you win.”

Manchester United are going through a barren run of form in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won only once in their previous six league matches.

Of those six games, United have suffered defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Things looked bad for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford. However, Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue in the following games.

The 36-year-old scored once and assisted another as Manchester United beat a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side 3-0. Ronaldo also went on to score a late equalizer against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer so far this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's primary source of goals this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently United's leading goalscorer, having scored nine goals in 12 games across all competitions.

Ronaldo has been the only shining light in a relatively poor start to Manchester United's new season. The Portuguese forward has particularly shone in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in the Champions League, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta. His goals have been crucial in handing Manchester United a chance to qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Manchester United are, however, struggling in the league. They are sixth in the standings, nine points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were deemed one of the favorites for the league following the summer acquisitions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Manchester United face tricky games following the international break. The Red Devils are scheduled to play Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal next in the Premier League.

