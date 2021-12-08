“One of the highlights of my career” – Richard Hughes recollects being headbutted by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in a match between Manchester United and Portsmouth in the Premier League in 2007 for a headbutt on Richard Hughes.

It saw Portsmouth manage to grind out a 1-1 draw against the Premier League giants. It was the second draw in two matches at the start of the season for Manchester United.

Hughes, who was on the receiving end of the headbutt, has claimed it was a highlight of his career.

Speaking to Played Up Pompey Three, via The Sun, Hughes said:

"It was a trivial moment. One of the highlights of my career, but an insignificant encounter for Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m not someone who scored loads of goals, so I have to remember other landmarks."

He added:

"Should I ever meet people who don’t necessarily remember me playing Premier League football, I can always tell them that one of the game’s greats headbutted me."

The then Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson was apparently miffed with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the incident. However, the frustration was apparently at engaging with 'inferior players'.

Hughes revealed this in his conversation as well. He said:

"Sir Alex Ferguson afterwards said Ronaldo shouldn’t get involved with inferior players. He was absolutely right, I am an inferior player. Did I take offence? Well, 99 per cent of the footballing world is inferior to Cristiano Ronaldo, so I had absolutely no problem with that."

Due to the red card, Ronaldo was suspended from United's next game in the Premier League. It ended up being a loss to Manchester City, with United failing to win their first three matches of the season.

However, they turned it around brilliantly. The Red Devils won the Premier League and the Champions League that season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 42 goals in the Premier League that season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. looking to get on a winning run in the Premier League

Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge of Manchester United saw the side win 1-0 over Crystal Palace. It put them sixth in the Premier League, just three points off the top four.

United also have a relatively easy run of fixtures in the Premier League up next.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be looking to extend their winning run in the league. A top-four finish is still in grasp and the race for the spot might go down to the wire.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored six goals in the Premier League this season. He will also look to extend his goal tally to take Manchester United to Champions League football next season.

