“One of the most important players in the squad” – Mikel Arteta feels 'phenomenal' 29-year-old Arsenal star ‘doesn’t get the credit he deserves’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed Mohamed Elneny as one of the most important players in his Gunners squad despite his lack of game time.

The north London giants earned a 4-2 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday. They went into the game on the back of a three-game losing streak, but bounced back with a big win at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka and a brace from Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the win against the Blues. Also starring in the game for Mikel Arteta's side was Elneny, who dominated the middle of the pitch.

Elneny's performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has earned him praise from Arteta himself. The Arsenal boss has labeled the Egypt international as phenomenal and went on to claim that he does not get the credit he deserves. He told a press conference [The Metro]:

"I have always said that for me he [Elneny] is one of the most important players in the squad. For what he does when you give him the chance to play and for the things that he does when he doesn’t play. He’s a phenomenal person and a great footballer that sometimes doesn’t get the credit he deserves."

Having impressed against Chelsea, Elneny will be hopeful of keeping his place in Arsenal's starting eleven to face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

How has Mohamed Elneny fared for Arsenal this term?

Mohamed Elneny has amassed only 512 minutes of playing time for the Gunners this season. It is worth noting that Wednesday's game was just his second Premier League start of the campaign.

The 29-year-old's previous appearance for Mikel Arteta's side came on January 1. Considering that he is not a regular starter for the Gunners, he did exceptionally well against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It now remains to be seen if Wednesday's performance will earn him a string of games for the team in the coming weeks. Elneny's long-term future, though, remains uncertain.

The central midfielder has his contract with the north London giants expiring at the end of the season. As things stand, Elneny will be putting an end to his six-and-a-half-year association with Arsenal in the summer.

Although unlikely, the Egyptian's display against Chelsea could lead to a change of fortunes for him at the Emirates Stadium.

