"One of a kind" - Joe Gomez hails Liverpool legend who played a big role in shaping his Anfield career 

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has paid homage to former club captain Jordan Henderson. The 26-year-old revealed that he has a special bond with the ex-Reds skipper, who helped him settle down in the team during his early days at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson left the club last summer to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq in a deal worth €14 million back in July.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Joe Gomez admitted that the club lost a huge personality with the departure of the midfielder.

“I’d be lying if I said pre-season we would be flying,” said the defender. “We lost some big figures. For me personally Hendo was an ever present and he played a big part in my role. He was probably the most compassionate skipper there could be.

“He is one of a kind. It was the same with the gaffer, when I was an 18 year old kid he put his arm around me, but he’d give it to me on the pitch. What a figure. And then Fab and Milly. Losing that and the transition it was like wow this is going to be different, how are we going to deal with it and create a new identity,” he added.

Jordan Henderson has experienced a premature end to his spell in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder has now joined Ajax as a free agent this winter, according to Transfermarkt.

Highlighting Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez's numbers in Liverpool shirt

One of the longest-serving Liverpool players in recent years, Henderson spent a whopping 12 years at Anfield (2011-2023). During his time with the Reds, the midfielder made 492 appearances, contributing 33 goals and 61 assists in all competitions.

Joe Gomez, on the hand, has been with the Merseysiders since July 2015 when he joined from Charlton Athletic in a deal worth €4.90 million. So far, he's represented the club in 201 games across all fronts, with one goal and 10 assists to his name.

The defender has grown in relevance this season. With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas out with injuries, Jurgen Klopp has turned to the 26-year-old to provide cover on the left, and Gomez has responded well to the challenge.