"One last ride", "Don't get my hopes up" - Barcelona fans react as Lionel Messi rumors spread like wildfire

Barcelona fans have reacted to reports that Lionel Messi is considering leaving Inter Miami at the end of 2025. As per journalist Esteban Edul (via All About Argentina), Messi is considering playing somewhere else for the six months leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The aforementioned report hinted that La Pulga was initially keen on staying at Inter Miami. However, the Argentine skipper has now put his initial decision on hold.
The speculation around Messi's future has put Barcelona supporters on high alert, who are keen on La Pulga's return to the Camp Nou. One fan tweeted:
"Please one last ride.”
"Hansi Flick hear me out!!!! We need him," a fan disclosed.
"Deco, can I ask this favor?" a fan asked.
"UCL, World Cup, Ballondor all in the same season and retires 5th UCL, back to back World Cups, 9th Ballondor. We will be there no matter what," a hopeful fan posted.
"He should go to Al Hilal and beat Ronaldo to more trophies," one netizen hilariously added.
"6 more months at Barcelona I beg of thee," a fan pleaded.
"6 months at Barça, I BEG,” another chimed in.
"Don’t get my hopes up ffs," wrote another.
Lionel Messi's current deal at Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of the year (December 2025).
How did Lionel Messi perform at Barcelona before his departure in 2021?
La Pulga remains arguably the greatest player that the Camp Nou has ever seen. Lionel Messi joined Barca's youth system in 2000 before leaving his boyhood club to join Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021.
For La Blaugrana, Messi 672 goals and 303 assists across competitions in 778 outings. He lifted 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, seven Ballons d’Or, among others during his time in Barca.
Thus, a return to the Camp Nou will be a dream come true for Barca faithfuls as they look to dominate Europe next season.