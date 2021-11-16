“One last Woodward masterclass” – Manchester United fans buzzing after Red Devils reportedly step up efforts to bring in Zinedine Zidane as replacement for Solskjaer

Despite spending over €100 million in the summer on new signings, Solskjaer's Manchester United currently sit in 6th place in the Premier League table, outside the Champions League. Fans have expressed displeasure with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the results, as expectations are high due to the number of high-profile signings the club has made.

However, there are now reports that Manchester United are in talks with Zinedine Zidane to bring him to Old Trafford. According to Marca, the three-time Champions League winning coach has been placed on the Red Devils' radar as a potential replacement for Solskjaer.

After a poor run of results by Solskjaer's side— 6 losses in their last 12 games— the board seem to be pushing to sign the Frenchman as his replacement. Zidane has won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid. Some of his winning squads included Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, both of whom currently play for Manchester United.

The board believe the presence of the duo would be enough of an incentive for Zidane to accept their proposal, and fans hope his appointment will bring Manchester United back to winning ways after going trophy-less since winning the Europa League in 2017.

Tony Cascarino believes that Zidane has been unfairly criticized for winning with star players. For the ex-Premier League star, Zidane's man management skills make him an elite coach:

"He’s handled a lot of big players and I think he’s unfairly been criticized for having great Galacticos at Real Madrid and won things – he won a hell of a lot with the Galacticos.

“By the way, they were a really good side and he managed them brilliantly. Zidane has always done that. He’s also admitted that he’s not the greatest coach, he has other people to do certain jobs, but he knows how to manage people.

“He’s a very quiet man, Zidane, he doesn’t react to too much. He hasn’t got this personality on the sideline where he’s going to be upsetting other managers and be outspoken – he’s not really like that."

