"One of Liverpool's biggest strengths can also be one of their biggest weaknesses" - Michael Owen singles out Reds star for criticism following 3-3 draw against Brighton

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has identified Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as the team's weak point in defence.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world since his debut in 2018. However, he has recently come under fire for his poor defensive displays for his boyhood club.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Daily Mail), Owen shared his thoughts on the England international after the Reds' 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1). He said:

"Most teams who play Liverpool identify Trent as one of the main attacking threats they need to stop. By the same token, they will also say their biggest opportunity for getting in is on his side."

He continued:

"Jordan Henderson has tended to try and cover for him, but sometimes Jordan is not playing ,and that has been a cause for concern in certain games. One of Liverpool's biggest strengths can also be one of their biggest weaknesses."

The Reds are next scheduled to host Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4). Analysing the Scottish Premiership outfit's approach for the upcoming clash, Owen said:

"Ryan Kent will obviously know that. I'm sure he still watches Liverpool, and there will be a huge part of him that is fond of the club. If you are an opposing manager, you are looking for a player to make those out-to-in runs, especially if Trent vacates. Liverpool have a lot of the ball at Anfield, so Trent is going to be sucked into those advanced positions."

Alexander-Arnold, who is known for his passing and crossing, has scored two goals in ten games across competitions this season.

Michael Owen makes 2022 FIFA World Cup claim about Liverpool star

Earlier last month, Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped from England's squad for their final UEFA Nations League game against Germany, which the Three Lions drew 3-3 on Monday (September 26).

Speaking to BT Sport, Owen said:

"Gareth Southgate has not made an immediate decision on Trent. If you look back over the last couple of years, he has chosen not to put him in there even when his performances probably warranted it."

He added:

"Southgate tended to stick with Reece James, Kieran Trippier or Kyle Walker. Everyone can see how good Trent is. My gut feeling is that he will go to the World Cup, but I think Reece James will be the starting right-back."

England open their FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21. USA and Wales are the other teams in the group.

