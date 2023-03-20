"One who makes more differences" - When Brazil legend Rivaldo picked his favorite between PSG's Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is never ending and will likely continue even after they retire. Several footballers and pundits have weighed in with their opinion, but a conclusive answer will always be subjective.

Rivaldo was one of the former players who was quizzed on the GOAT debate and he sided with Messi. The Brazilian legend claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is the best player in the world and makes more difference on the pitch than Ronaldo.

Speaking to Betfair, he said:

"I would like to play with Messi, it would be amazing. He is the best of the world, the one who makes more differences."

However, he did not degrade Ronaldo and added that the Al Nassr star was also a dangerous player while he was at Real Madrid. He added:

"Ronaldo? He is the most dangerous player at Real. It is hard to stop him, like Messi, because both score a lot of goals and you never know what is going to be the next thing they will invent for scoring."

Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi's contract at PSG is expiring at the end of the season, and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Al Hilal are reportedly planning to offer him £194 million per season and beat off competition from Barcelona and Inter Miami CF.

Racing driver Nasser Al-Attiyah spoke about the possible move and said:

"It's difficult for Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Lionel Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al-Hilal."

Al-Attiyah added:

"There's a lot of money here, and players are looking for a big contract. Saudi Arabia wants to host the World Cup. You've already seen in my country, the Qatar World Cup was incredible and now everyone is fighting for Arabia to win the 2030 World Cup bid. I think that they need big names in their league, so that more people come here and football improves with sights set on the World Cup."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this season and has been in good form.

Poll : 0 votes