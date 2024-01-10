"One of Manchester United's biggest transfer failures" - Louis Saha slams attacker's unacceptable attitude

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has branded Jadon Sancho's transfer as one of the worst in the club's history. The Frenchman criticized the former Borussia Dortmund winger's attitude and refused to back him in his long-standing feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move worth £73 million in the summer of 2021. Despite a promising start to life in his first two seasons, things have quickly gone south for the Englishman.

As it stands, Sancho has been ostracized from the rest of the team following a war of words with Erik ten Hag back in September last year and his refusal to make peace has only made things worse. He hasn't played any games since then and is expected to leave the club this winter.

Louis Saha is disappointed that such a brilliant talent is sidelined for such a reason and has labeled his transfer as one of the worst the Red Devils have ever made.

"Jadon Sancho is one of Manchester United's biggest transfer failures," the Frenchman said in quotes conveyed by Mirror. "You can't have that type of quality sidelined because of his mindset."

"You can’t leave him out for six months because of that. The only thing that should stop you is injuries. We know that he's good enough, which is why it doesn’t sit right. You can’t be putting yourself in that situation and thinking you're bigger than the manager," he added.

"Whatever happens, I don’t back Sancho – which is hard for me as a supporter of United. It’s just horrendous," Saha also said.

It is worth noting that Jadon Sancho is closing in on a departure from Manchester United this winter. According to Goal, the winger is set to complete a €4 million loan transfer to Borussia Dortmund in the coming days, but with no purchase option included.

A look into Jadon Sancho's numbers as a Manchester United player

Since switching to Old Trafford back in August 2021, Jadon Sancho has made 82 appearances for the club across all competitions, recording 12 goals and six assists. The attacker has managed to win one trophy with the Red Devils, namely the EFL Cup in 2023.

Unfortunately, we're unlikely to see him don the club's jersey anymore considering his situation at Old Trafford at the moment and his imminent departure to Borussia Dortmund this winter.

That transfer will be a lifesaver for the attacker. His chapter is already over at Manchester United and he needs an escape route to return to doing what he does best - playing football. It remains to be seen how soon the deal will materialize.