“One minute with him will last a lifetime” – Arsenal loanee believes every footballer would want to play under Pep Guardiola  

Pablo Mari has revealed that he holds no grudges against Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta despite having failed to make a mark in north London. The former Manchester City man recently completed a loan move to Udinese and has made his first start in Serie A.

The 28-year-old was signed by the Gunners in January 2020 from Flamengo on loan before making the move permanent later in the year. He, however, struggled for game time at the Emirates and made just 14 league appearances.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ 𝗡 𝗘 𝗫 𝗧 𝗨 𝗣! ⚡ https://t.co/jmQxRxDetX

Despite this, he insists he did his best at Arsenal and praised Arteta's management. Speaking to Radio Marca, Mari said:

''I haven’t had any luck at Arsenal, but when I’ve been on the pitch, I think I’ve given a very good level. In the end, there comes a point where you have to make decisions.”

He added:

“Arteta is one of the best managers I’ve come across. He helped me a lot to understand football better. It’s an idea very similar to Guardiola’s, but with its nuances.”

Mari has spent time at Manchester City as well in the past. However, he did not make an appearance for the Premier League champions before departing in 2019. He also singled out City manager Pep Guardiola for praise. He said:

“Pep is one of the great coaches in history. He is a master class day by day. One minute with him will last a lifetime. Every footballer would want to be under his orders. Footballers always want to be around people like that because they grow tremendously as footballers and as people.”

Mari currently has a contract with Arsenal that runs until 2024. His loan deal with Udinese does not include an option to buy. So his future could still lie at the Emirates depending on how his temporary spell at the Stadio Friuli goes.

Arsenal's lopsided winter transfer window could hamper their chances of making the top four

The Gunners have a shot at the top four

Arsenal have had a lop-sided campaign to this point, with inconsistent displays being the hallmark of their season.

However, they are still within touching distance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League after a six-year absence.

However, the club's activities in the January transfer window were far from impressive, with several first team members allowed to leave without being adequately replaced.

Erstwhile talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell out with Arteta and joined Barcelona, while youngster Folarin Balogun joined Middlesbrough on loan.

Arsenal @Arsenal @Frimpon

@GabiMartinelli



RANKED: Martinelli's Best Goals for Arsenal is now live! 🍿 @GabiMartinelliRANKED: Martinelli's Best Goals for Arsenal is now live! 🍿 😂 @Frimpon🚀 @GabiMartinelli🎬 RANKED: Martinelli's Best Goals for Arsenal is now live! 🍿

This leaves Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette as the only recognized centre-forwards in the squad. The latter will be out of contract in the summer and there are no indications that he will be offered an extension.

Also Read Article Continues below

Scoring goals has been a particular concern for the Gunners this season. Hence, their inability to adequately stock up in attack could hamper their chances of returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Edited by Aditya Singh