"One of those nights where the ball just didn’t want to go in, until it did" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Al-Nassr's win over Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to X to share his thoughts on his performance for Al-Nassr in their 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. The 40-year-old was on the scoresheet for the first time in three appearances for the Knights of Najd as they claimed all three points.

Al-Nassr were without their talismanic captain for their 9-0 thrashing of Al-Akhdoud and their 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun last week due to physical issues. The Portugal international returned to the XI for the visit of Al-Khaleej, and made his mark on proceedings from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally in the league this season to 24 goals, extending his lead atop the goalscoring charts. After the match, he posted on X about the frustration he felt during the game until he finally managed to find the net.

"One of those nights where the ball just didn’t want to go in… until it did 😅"

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net for Al-Nassr in games against Kawasaki Frontale and Al-Ittihad, both of which ended in 3-2 defeats for his side. The former Manchester United man was eager to find the net as he returned to full fitness against Al-Khaleej, and his efforts were rewarded right at the death with a penalty.

Ronaldo missed an earlier opportunity to score from the spot, dragging his effort wide from 12 yards out in the 65th minute. He won another penalty six minutes into added time, dusted himself off, and fired it into the back of the net this time around.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner attempted nine shots, four of which were on target, and hit the woodwork twice. He missed two big chances and underperformed his xG of 2.26 on the night, contributing to his frustrations.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks duck as Al-Nassr defeats Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to goalscoring ways for Al-Nassr as they claimed a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej in their Matchday 33 meeting in the Saudi Pro League. The Knights of Najd moved to within one point of Al-Qadsiah in third place after their triumph on home soil.

Following a scoreless first half, Ronaldo had a chance to open the scoring from the 65th minute but missed his penalty attempt. Sadio Mane set up Jhon Duran to break the deadlock with his eighth goal of the campaign in the 75th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo got a second bite of the cherry as goalkeeper Raed Ozaybi fouled him deep into stoppage time. The superstar took his penalty well, scoring for the first time after failing to find the net in his last two appearances for the side.

