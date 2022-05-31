"One of the most overrated players in European football" - Dietmar Hamann launches scathing attack on Liverpool duo

Ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has criticized Reds’ midfield duo of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, claiming they did not bring the “extra something” to the table. Hamann called Thiago one of the “most overrated players” in Europe and thought Keita was also a “disappointment.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool succumbed to a 0-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday night (May 28). Thiago Alcantara, who was a major doubt for the match due to an Achilles problem, somehow made himself fit to get into the starting XI.

Unfortunately, his performance was not up to the mark, with him struggling to dictate the tempo against Real Madrid’s experienced midfield. Naby Keita, on the other hand, was brought on for Thiago in the 77th minute, but his introduction did not make any difference.

Except for attempting an optimistic shot from outside the box, Keita failed to do anything of note against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 This Liverpool cycle may be near the end. This squad will not age as well as Madrid. The technical quality just isn’t there. Major, major investment is required, especially in midfield. This Liverpool cycle may be near the end. This squad will not age as well as Madrid. The technical quality just isn’t there. Major, major investment is required, especially in midfield.

Hamann, who ruled the Reds’ midfield for seven years, thought the midfielders were not creative enough and backed his old team to look for reinforcements. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, the German said:

“In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield. I don’t understand the hype about Thiago. For me, he is one of the most overrated players in European football.

“When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he’s a good player, but when push comes to shove you don’t see him. If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn’t do it.”

The former Bayern Munich man highlighted the lack of quality in the Merseysiders’ midfield, urging them to sign a player who could make a difference.

“Keita is also a disappointment, [Jordan] Henderson is a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something.”

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott could add creativity to Liverpool’s midfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a reputation for giving youngsters a chance to shine, and unlocking their true potential. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot could use Klopp’s guidance next season to emerge as dependable creative outlets for their team.

Jones, who has been with the club since 2010, is a versatile midfielder who can play as a central midfielder, a left midfielder, and even as an attacking midfielder. He played 27 times in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal and four assists.

Harvey Elliot primarily thrives on the flanks but has shown promise as an attacking midfielder as well. The former Liverpool U23 star featured in only 12 games for the Anfield outfit in the 2021-22 season, but we expect to see more from him next season.

