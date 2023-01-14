"One of our own" - Carlo Ancelotti posts beautiful message after meeting Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti posted a heartfelt message after Cristiano Ronaldo met the club's staff and players in Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos are currently in Riyadh as they will play Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana on January 16. They invited the club legend to watch the final as he currently resides in Riyadh after his move to Al-Nassr. The forward, however, is working with his club and it is uncertain whether the player will be in the stadium to watch his former team play.

The Portuguese ace made a visit to Los Blancos' training center and shared a moment with Ancelotti as well.

The Italian manager proceeded to post a message on social media. He wrote:

"One of our own. Thanks for the visit Cristiano."

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the history of Real Madrid with an astonishing 450 goals in 438 games.

He won four UEFA Champions League trophies with the club as well before leaving them for Juventus in 2018.

Ancelotti was the coach of the Real Madrid side that won the La Decima in the 37-year-old's home country of Portugal in 2014. They worked together for two seasons before Rafael Benitez was appointed in 2015.

The former Manchester United forward, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr. He is halfway through a two-game ban that was handed by the FA for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo said winning the La Decima with Real Madrid meant the most to him

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid at a time when Barcelona were the most dominant force in Spanish football. Club president Florentino Perez bought Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kaka, Xabi Alonso, and more in the same transfer window in 2009.

Perez's main aim was to re-establish the team's dominance in Spanish football and win the historic 10th UEFA Champions League trophy.

While the Portugal international helped the team win the La Liga title in his third season, they couldn't get past the semi-final stages of the competition easily.

They eventually won the La Decima in 2013-14 with the Portuguese forward scoring 17 goals, a competition record.

Speaking about the win, Ronaldo recently told Livescore (via Madrid Universal):

“The 10th was the most special. It was in my homeland. Every fan wanted it. We all wanted it. It is the moment I will always remember, winning the most prestigious with my club.”

Los Blancos went on to win four more Champions League titles after that, including a three-peat between 2016 to 2018.

