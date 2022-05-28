"One player who showed the most consistency" - Edinson Cavani chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea for Manchester United's best player of the season

Edinson Cavani believes Cristiano Ronaldo will edge past David de Gea to win the Manchester United Player of the Year award. In a rather disappointing season for the English giants, Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea were the only players who constantly delivered.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ CAVANI:



“I think that the stand-out player for us this season, and someone who did show a little bit more consistency, playing well regularly and always being there for us, has been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. Cristiano was probably our one player who showed the most consistency.” CAVANI:“I think that the stand-out player for us this season, and someone who did show a little bit more consistency, playing well regularly and always being there for us, has been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. Cristiano was probably our one player who showed the most consistency.” https://t.co/17q6Mc8zr6

The 37-year-old Portuguese international ended the season with 24 goals and three assists across different tournaments for the Premier League side.

Meanwhile, Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea remained consistent in his performances despite Manchester United's leaking defense. He regained the number one spot after briefly losing it to Dean Henderson last season.

Fellow teammate Edinson Cavani has picked the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner as Manchester United's best player this season.

Quizzed over who should be the player of the season by the club's in-house media team, Cavani decided to pick Cristiano Ronaldo over goalstopper David de Gea.

He said:

" I think it was an inconsistent season for us, very inconsistent, in every sense of the word I believe. But I think that the stand-out player for us this season, and someone who did show a little bit more consistency, playing well regularly and always being there for us, has been Cristiano [Ronaldo].''

"I think that, apart from having a short period when he wasn’t getting on the scoresheet, which can happen when you are a striker, Cristiano was probably our one player who showed the most consistency.''

Cavani said that the Spaniard will take the second position after Cristiano Ronaldo as he was the second most consistent player in the team this season. He added:

"After him comes David [De Gea], as he has also been one of the most consistent performers in the squad, so together, they have been the most consistent and best players in the squad from our season this time around.”

Cavani will be leaving the club this summer.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Edinson Cavani has paid tribute to #MUFC fans in a farewell interview with the club Edinson Cavani has paid tribute to #MUFC fans in a farewell interview with the club 🔴📝

Manchester United make initial contact with RB Leipzig's full-back Nordi Mukiele - Reports

SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2022

English Premier League club Manchester United have reportedly made initial contact with RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele for a potential signing in the summer transfer window (according to reports in L'Equipe via si.com). The 24-year-old French national would cost anything between €10 Million to €15 Million for the English club.

The club have brought in former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag as their new full-time manager after the interim-manager role of Ralf Rangnick came to an end. The board has reportedly entrusted the Dutch manager with powers to decide potential targets in the summer transfer window to overhaul the team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin