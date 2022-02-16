"One of those players who has everything" - Noel Whelan says Arsenal and Liverpool 'would love' to sign Premier League star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is the type of player that clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool would like to sign. He claims the Belgian has the quality to play for teams in the top-four zone of the Premier League.

The Englishman told Football Insider:

“He’s one of those players who has everything that clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool would love. He’s very neat and tidy on the ball, fantastic creator, brilliant passing range, he works hard, set pieces – he ticks a lot of boxes for the clubs in that top four."

"I’m sure all of them would like to have a player of his quality and ability in their ranks."

It is looking increasingly likely that Youri Tielemans will end his association with Leicester City very soon.

The midfielder's contract with the Foxes expires in the summer of 2023.

Noel Whelan believes bigger clubs will be looking to prise him away from the King Power Stadium soon. He explained:

"It does seem like the Leicester and [Youri] Tielemans love affair is set to come to an end, and Brendan has probably realized that."

"He’s been a fantastic servant to Leicester, but when you have a quality player like him – no disrespect to Leicester – there’s always going to be bigger animals looking to prise these players away. That’s just how football is."

Arsenal and Liverpool are already showing interest in Youri Tielemans

24-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans has been in scintillating form for Leicester City this season

Youri Tielemans' incredible performances for Leicester City have put him on the radar of many big clubs across Europe, with Liverpool and Arsenal among them.

According to reports, the Premier League giants have shown interest in signing the midfielder and are closely monitoring his situation at the King Power Stadium.

So far this season, Tielemans has made 28 appearances for Leicester City across all competitions, recording seven goals and three assists. With the player looking more likely than ever to leave the Foxes in the coming months, only time will tell where his next destination will be.

