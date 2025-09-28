"One of our players in the last minute runs forward" - Arne Slot singles out Liverpool star for error that led to Crystal Palace's late winner

Arne Slot cut a disconsolate figure after Liverpool’s dramatic 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, stating that a lapse in discipline from one of his players cost the Reds dearly in stoppage time.

Liverpool went into the contest at Selhurst Park with a 100 percent record. An early goal from Ismaila Sarr and a stoppage-time winner from Eddie Nketiah that arrived either side of Federico Chiesa’s equalizer ended Liverpool’s immaculate start to the season.

Assessing his team’s performance after the match, Slot pointed fingers at an unnamed player, whom he felt lost focus by shifting into attack while the rest of the team were defending. He said:

"We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did. One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending. One player was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner and us losing the game."

The Liverpool boss also admitted that his team have been struggling to tackle opponents’ set-piece moves.

"If you want to compete and want to be right up there you need a very positive balance in set pieces. That is what I always say, for years, and in this league that is probably even more the situation. That was one of our biggest strengths last season. We hardly conceded a set piece. Now against Newcastle we conceded two and today we conceded two so that is something we need to do better. But this league is more and more about set pieces.

"We had to defend a lot of them as well and the margins are small. One of our players in the last minute runs forward to maybe try to counter attack for a second goal but in that area the ball falls for a Crystal Palace player who scores," Slot added.

“They didn't score more” – Arne Slot on Liverpool conceding two goals from set-pieces against Crystal Palace

Speaking further, Slot played down the fact that conceding two goals from set-pieces against Palace was a major issue. When asked if conceding two goals from set-pieces was a major concern going forward, Slot responded:

“No, against Newcastle we conceded two set-pieces and they were the only two chances they might have had in that game. Today, they had more than only two set-piece goals. They didn't score more, but they had chances from open play, from transition. So, there were more things not to like today than only defending set-pieces. The good thing was that in the other moments Alisson saved us.

“Palace have a few threats. Set-pieces are one of them but counter-attacks and balls in behind are number two and three, and from all these situations they've created a lot of chances. What I said, we were able to create quite a lot against a Palace team which hardly ever concedes a chance, but when you look at the first half they totally deserved to win. In the second half I think it was a much better performance from us. If one team deserved to win today, I think it was Palace.”

While Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the campaign, they remain atop the Premier League table. They will next be in action against Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

