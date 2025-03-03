"One of the players on the way out" - Manchester United out of race to sign Liverpool target claims Fabrizio Romano

In what will come as a huge boost for Liverpool, Manchester United are reportedly out of the race to sign their target Milos Kerkez. They signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window.

Kerkez, who joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, has been a mainstay in defense for the Cherries this season. Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with him in the past couple of months, but either club is yet to reach an agreement. The Reds seem to be leading the race for Kerkez, with reports claiming that they’ve commenced talks to sign the Hungary international.

Adding to the intrigue, Milos Kerkez’s former agent, Richard Henczi of Henczi Sports Agency, recently said the player could sign for Liverpool. The Reds are keen to sign a left back as Andrew Robertson’s form has declined.

Amid the saga, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding Kerkez’s situation. He said on his YouTube channel:

“After Milos Kerkez changed agency in January, going with Fali Ramadani, with LIAN Sports, a very important agency, the situation is very clear: he’s looking for a top club for the summer transfer window. Then he’s very respectful with Bournemouth, fully focused on the pitch, his performances have been excellent this season but, in the summer, he’s expected to be one of the players on the way out. There are many clubs interested in Milos Kerkez.’’

Romano added:

“Man United signed Patrick Dorgu, so that position is not expected to be covered again. Milos Kerkez could be out of Bournemouth in the summer. Liverpool are tracking the player and have been monitoring him and so Milos Kerkez will be in the list of several clubs including but not only Liverpool and so for sure will be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

"But now new agent, for example, Fali Ramadani, the new agent of Milos Kerkez is the same agent who brought Federico Chiesa to Liverpool. So, we have to see the connection and see what’s going to happen. But Kerkez will surely be one to watch in the summer transfer window.''

Watch here (5:09)

How Liverpool and Manchester United target Milos Kerkez has fared for Bournemouth this season

Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez has been a revelation for Bournemouth this season. Since he moved to the Vitality Stadium from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, he has been a regular starter for the Cherries.

In this ongoing season, he has featured in every game for Bournemouth, barring one, scoring two goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances. He has started every Premier League game for Bournemouth this term and was only substituted in four games out of the 27 played.

Kerkez’s contract with Bournemouth will expire in 2028. His current market value is €28 million as per Transfermarkt. He will likely next be in action on Sunday, March 9, when the Cherries face Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League.

