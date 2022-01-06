"One rule for Liverpool, another for the rest" - Arsenal fans fume as Carabao Cup semifinal is rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreak in Reds camp

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the fact that the first leg of Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool has been postponed.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had an outbreak among the first-team and staff which has lead to three first-team players testing positive for COVID-19. The Reds also have three players representing their respective countries at the African Cup of Nations and a multitude of injuries.

This led the club to appeal for a postponement of the first leg of the semi-finals which was supposed to take place on Thursday night. The EFL have since accepted their appeal and released a statement on Wednesday which read:

"The first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool scheduled for Thursday 6 January 2022 has been postponed following a formal request by Liverpool due to a severe outbreak of COVID infections amongst their management and playing staff."

The statement added:

"The EFL has been in regular dialogue with the Club over the past 48 hours in an attempt to understand whether the tie could proceed but significant developments over this period have resulted in the Club reporting an ever-increasing number of COVID cases."

It was also revealed that the EFL accepted the Reds' request after "determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option." The club will now look to avoid further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff. The statement added that Klopp's side were "ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London."

Arsenal fans have been incensed at the EFL's decision to accept Liverpool's appeal. The Gunners themselves have four players who will be taking part in the African Cup of Nations.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration with the EFL's decision to postpone the fixture. They brought up the fact that multiple other clubs have been forced to play their games despite having players missing due to COVID-19 as well.

Here are some of the best reactions to the EFL's decision to postpone the first leg of Arsenal's semi-final clash against Liverpool:

Trey @UTDTrey One rule for Liverpool. Another for the rest. One rule for Liverpool. Another for the rest.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Thoroughly enjoying the idea this is all a big conspiracy from Liverpool to get players back from AFCON as though rearranged dates aren’t also in Jan, or that they could’ve played the kids, who train at the same complex that’s currently closed. Always good to see sense on here. Thoroughly enjoying the idea this is all a big conspiracy from Liverpool to get players back from AFCON as though rearranged dates aren’t also in Jan, or that they could’ve played the kids, who train at the same complex that’s currently closed. Always good to see sense on here.

LDN @LDNFootbalI • Chelsea forced to play multiple youth team debutants in Carabao Cup quarter-final after COVID outbreak.



• Aston Villa forced to use youth team in FA Cup after COVID outbreak.



• Liverpool granted postponement after COVID outbreak. • Chelsea forced to play multiple youth team debutants in Carabao Cup quarter-final after COVID outbreak.• Aston Villa forced to use youth team in FA Cup after COVID outbreak.• Liverpool granted postponement after COVID outbreak. https://t.co/WUxma18BDu

ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏᴄᴋɴᴇʏ ᴛᴜʀᴋ @TheCockneyTurk BREAKING NEWS: The FA have agreed to Liverpools request to replay the 1989 Liverpool vs Arsenal match. BREAKING NEWS: The FA have agreed to Liverpools request to replay the 1989 Liverpool vs Arsenal match. 🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FA have agreed to Liverpools request to replay the 1989 Liverpool vs Arsenal match. https://t.co/Bl11FQuulb

S @9squeeze Basically Arsenal fans are crying because they were so hell bent on playing us without any of our best players Basically Arsenal fans are crying because they were so hell bent on playing us without any of our best players

Toby Parkes @TobyParkes BREAKING NEWS: The EFL, Premier League, FA, and UEFA have agreed to postpone all Liverpool fixtures until Salah and Mane return from AFCON. BREAKING NEWS: The EFL, Premier League, FA, and UEFA have agreed to postpone all Liverpool fixtures until Salah and Mane return from AFCON. 🚨BREAKING NEWS: The EFL, Premier League, FA, and UEFA have agreed to postpone all Liverpool fixtures until Salah and Mane return from AFCON.

Adam Keys @adamkeys_



Injuries: Thiago, Phillips, Jones, Adrian, Elliott, Origi, Minamino



Covid: Alisson, Firmino, Matip



AFCON: Salah, Mane, Keita



Postponement is outrageous. #ARSLIV Liverpool have seven injuries, three covid cases and three at the AFCON ahead of #Arsenal Injuries: Thiago, Phillips, Jones, Adrian, Elliott, Origi, MinaminoCovid: Alisson, Firmino, MatipAFCON: Salah, Mane, KeitaPostponement is outrageous. #afc Liverpool have seven injuries, three covid cases and three at the AFCON ahead of #Arsenal.Injuries: Thiago, Phillips, Jones, Adrian, Elliott, Origi, MinaminoCovid: Alisson, Firmino, MatipAFCON: Salah, Mane, KeitaPostponement is outrageous. #afc #ARSLIV

Av @aviv_lavi Liverpool’s next game is Arsenal at the Emirates.



Everyone at Liverpool: Liverpool’s next game is Arsenal at the Emirates.Everyone at Liverpool: https://t.co/5jY1UqbfP9

James 'Raul' Stokes @JamesRaulStokes I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t asked for AFCON to be postponed. I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t asked for AFCON to be postponed.

Anfield to now host first leg of Liverpool-Arsenal

The EFL's statement concluded:

"As a result of the postponement the order of the ties has now changed with the first of the two-legs to take place at Anfield on 13 January 2022 at 7.45pm. The rearranged game (now the 2nd leg) is scheduled to be played at the Emirates on 20 January 2022 at 7.45pm."

Meanwhile, the first leg of the other semifinal between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur took place last night. The Blues ran our 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra