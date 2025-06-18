"One season wonder is finished", "Hype of Zidane ability of Joe Allen" - Fans slam Real Madrid star after their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal

Real Madrid supporters on X have slammed Jude Bellingham following their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday, June 18. Los Blancos seemed to miss the firepower of Kylian Mbappe as Xabi Alonso's first game in charge ended in a stalemate.
Against all odds, Al-Hilal dictated proceedings in the first half, as Real Madrid took some time to adjust Alonso's tactics. However, Rodrygo showed his class, picking out young forward Gonzalo Garcia, who put Los Blancos ahead in the 34th minute.
Five minutes after Real Madrid's opener, Raul Asencio was penalized for holding Marcos Leonardo in the penalty box and referee Facundo Tello awarded Al-Hilal a penalty. Ruben Neves converted the spot-kick confidently just before halftime (41’).
In the second half, Madrid appeared to be more dangerous in attack and controlled most of the possession. However, they were unable to score, and Federico Valverde missed from the spot in added time (90+2’).
Bellingham started the match as the attacking midfielder in Alonso's set-up. In 84 minutes played, he maintained a passing accuracy of 91% (32/35). The Englishman played only one key pass, failed to register a shot, and lost possession of the ball nine times (via Sofascore).
Fans on X were displeased with Bellingham's performance and called him out after the game, with one tweeting:
"One season wonder Bellingham is finished."
"I forgot Jude Bellingham was playing, he really is nothing without tap ins," another added.
"Jude Bellingham has mastered the art of looking busy on a football pitch. The casuals love it, the analytics guys love it, I see through it. He is not elite in any sense of the word, closer to a Mason Mount than a Savic or a Ruben Neves . A 6/10 on his best day. Overrated.," a fan opined.
"Why are we quiet about that Jude Bellingham stinker," another asked.
"Alonso will put Bellingham on sale," a fan suggested.
"Bellingham hype of Zidane ability of Joe Allen," a disappointed fan claimed.
How did Real Madrid's new centre-back Dean Huijsen perform against Al-Hilal?
In his debut game for Los Blancos, Dean Huijsen was remarkable in defense. Despite the disappointing result, the 20-year-old centre-back's performance was a positive for Los Blancos after his signing this summer from Premier League side Bournemouth.
During his stint on the pitch, Huijsen registered a passing precision of 87% (53/61). He completed one tackle, created one big chance, and won six out of six ground duels contested (via Sofascore).
Real Madrid will take on Pachuca in their second game in Group H on Sunday, June 22.