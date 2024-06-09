"One of the sharpest players towards goal I've played with in my career" - Casemiro heaps praises on Manchester United teammate

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has lavished high praise on his midfield teammate Bruno Fernandes. The Brazilian has been playing alongside him at Old Trafford since the summer of 2022.

Casemiro, 32, has 12 goals and nine assists in 83 games across competitions for United but is coming off a lackluster 2023-24 campaign, managing five goals and three assists in 32 games, starting 31 times.

Fernandes, 29, meanwhile, was one of the few shining lights in what was a rather dismal season for the Red Devils, bagging 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across competitions. Waxing lyrical about his club teammate, Casemiro said (as per United's website):

"I'm very thankful for Bruno on and off the pitch. He's one of the sharpest players towards goal I've played with in my career"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils since his arrival in January 2020, contributing 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 games across competitions. The Portugal midfielder is contracted to Old Trafford till 2026 and is currently with his national team ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign in Germany later this month.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro not selected for Copa America 2024

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's poor club form seemingly cost him a place in Brazil's squad for the upcoming Copa America 2024. Having made 75 appearances for the Selecao, he won't be in action at the quadrennial competition.

However, nine Premier League players have been selected for the Copa, including Liverpool custodian Allison Becker and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. Casemiro's club teammate Antony also missed the bus.

Casemiro's last international tournament was the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Brazil lost 5-3 on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes. Since then, he has played six times for them, including four competitive outings - all in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

The former Real Madrid midfielder last played for Brazil in the 2-0 loss at Uruguay in October last year, missing the next two qualifiers due to injury. Casemiro wasn't selected for the three friendlies against England, Spain and Mexico this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback