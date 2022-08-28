“One of the silkiest footballers we’ve ever had” - Arsenal fans lavish praise on 23-year-old star after ‘phenomenal’ display in 2-1 win against Fulham 

Arsenal supporters have heaped praise on captain Martin Odegaard following his match-winning display against Fulham.

Following a frustrating first half, the Gunners' old habits appeared to be creeping back when a Gabriel Magalhaes howler was ruthlessly punished by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The newly-promoted side took an unlikely lead early in the second period, but Mikel Areteta's side were level in the 64th minute.

Odegaard was expertly played in by Bukayo Saka before the 23-year-old fired past former teammate Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

WE ARE THE ARSENAL! Four games. Four wins.

Arsenal eventually grabbed a late winner when Gabriel atoned for his earlier error when he bundled the ball in from a corner, much to the relief of most inside the Emirates Stadium.

The north London side remain at the top of the league and have kept their 100% record after four games. Arteta will be delighted with the way his side bounced back after falling behind, and his skipper, Odegaard, led the fightback brilliantly.

The former Real Madrid player showcased his many skills and his exquisite dribbling ability to unpick a stubborn Cottagers defense. His close control and intelligence on the ball have also been praised by Gunners fans.

Odegaard is already repaying the faith shown in him by Arteta, with the Spaniard awarding him the club captaincy days before the start of the season.

Following the full-time whistle, Arsenal supporters took to Twitter to express their delight at the performance of the Norwegian superstar:

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Martin Odegaard was sensational today. Flawless. One of the silkiest footballers we’ve ever had. Whilst he isn’t at his creative best so far, his goalscoring output has become a weapon. If he can get back to creating chances in abundance at the same time, he becomes world class. Martin Odegaard was sensational today. Flawless. One of the silkiest footballers we’ve ever had. Whilst he isn’t at his creative best so far, his goalscoring output has become a weapon. If he can get back to creating chances in abundance at the same time, he becomes world class.

kojo 🇬🇭 @kjinnit18 odegaard that was the CHARACTER and TENACITY I like brev odegaard that was the CHARACTER and TENACITY I like brev

MeahBhai 🔥 @showstopperrrr



#ARSFUL I'm so proud of Arsenal. Odegaard is a monster. Ramsdale a beast. 🤩 I'm so proud of Arsenal. Odegaard is a monster. Ramsdale a beast. 🤩#ARSFUL

xher ❤️🍅 @tonyannyan There is a reason why Martin Ødegaard is a captain and today game is one of the reason There is a reason why Martin Ødegaard is a captain and today game is one of the reason

ØdegaardXtra @odegaardxtra I'LL NOT TOLERATE ANY ODEGAARD SLANDER ON THIS BIRD APP AGAIN I'LL NOT TOLERATE ANY ODEGAARD SLANDER ON THIS BIRD APP AGAIN

• @ftblthoughts This Odegaard MOTM reminds me of when Cesc used to pull us through games This Odegaard MOTM reminds me of when Cesc used to pull us through games

James. @afcjxmes Odegaard was excellent again today, starting to fill his shoes. Odegaard was excellent again today, starting to fill his shoes.

Martin Odegaard praises Arsenal's resiliance after maintaining their 100% record

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the playmaker claimed his side knew they would be in for a tough evening against their London rivals. But he was quick to praise his teammates for the way they prevailed in the battle.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Odegaard stated:

"It was brilliant. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We fought, showed great team spirit and it’s an amazing feeling. We played really well in the first half, we just missed the goal but that happens. He showed great character to come back and score the winning goal."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Arsenal have won each of their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2003-04, when they went on to win the league, and 2004-05 when they finished runners-up. Building. 4 - Arsenal have won each of their first four games of a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2003-04, when they went on to win the league, and 2004-05 when they finished runners-up. Building. https://t.co/oPxdG3e4Ee

He added:

"It shows the character of the team. When someone makes a mistake, we lift them back up. We have to stay calm, take it game by game, work hard and win the next game. That’s the mindset."

On Arsenal's supporters, he said:

"It’s a great chemistry with the fans. We made a mistake with the first goal but they kept supporting us. We’re grateful for all the support we get."

