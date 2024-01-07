"One more step" - Real Madrid superstar shares positive update as he returns to training after long-injury absence

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao has shared a heartening update in his long road from recovery from an ACL injury sustained at the start of the season.

The 25-year-old Brazilian suffered a hyperextension of his knee in the second half of Madrid's 2-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao in their season-opener in August. The club subsequently announced:

“After the tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Originally thought to be out for the season, Militao was spotted jogging as he continues his long road to recovery. The player said (as per Madrid Xtra):

"One more step."

Expand Tweet

Militao has been a solid performer for Carlo Ancelotti's side since arriving from FC Porto in the summer of 2019.

The Brazil international has made 143 appearances across competitions, contributing 11 goals and six assists, winning two La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey title, among others.

It's unclear when Militao is expected back, with two other Madrid players - Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba - also out of action due to ACL injury.

Real Madrid boss hails Arda Guler

Arda Guler made his much-awaited Los Blancos debut this week.

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler made his much-awaited debut for the club in the 3-1 Copa del Rey win at Arandina on Saturday (January 6).

The 18-year-old summer arrival has faced numerous injury setbacks but was finally fit. Guler started the game and played 60 minutes, enjoying an impressive outing.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged Guler's contribution, saying (as per Managing Madrid) in the post-game press conference:

“He played for an hour at a good level. Obviously, he is not at the physical level. He showed his quality. He showed it in the first half. I said we have to be patient with him.

"He has personality. He has character. That’s good. He stands out for the quality he has with his feet, but character is also important to do well at Real Madrid.”

Los Blancos next take on Atletico Madrid in the first Spanish supercup semifinal in Riyadh on Wednesday (January 10).