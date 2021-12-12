“One more step in the right direction” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to late Manchester United winner against Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo has praised his Manchester United teammates after the club took a 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday (December 11).

Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after he was impeded by Max Aarons while trying to go for a header. The Portuguese made no mistake, lashing a powerful effort to the left as Tim Krul dived the other way.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to laud his team's performance and urged them to continue moving forward. The Manchester United star wrote:

"One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!"

Ronaldo's excellent finish from the spot saved an otherwise disappointing display from Manchester United in Ralf Rangnick's first away game in charge. The Red Devils did create a few chances, but the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford struggled to finish them off.

Manchester United were also caught out on multiple occasions by Norwich City, but Dean Smith's side also lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

The result means Ronaldo and co. are now fifth in the Premier League with 27 points from 16 matches. Norwich City, on the other hand, have dropped to the bottom of the table with just 10 points from 16 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's talisman

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal on Saturday was his 13th in all competitions this season and his seventh in 13 Premier League matches. The 36-year-old is Manchester United's top scorer this season and has gotten the team out of trouble multiple times already.

Ronaldo has found the back of the net on 10 different occasions across all competitions for the Red Devils this season and has lost only once.

Manchester United have won eight of those games, which displays just how important the forward has been for the club.

Ralf Rangnick will know that he still has plenty of work to do at Old Trafford. However, the German will be happy to have a proven match-winner like Cristiano Ronaldo, who can bail his side out when they need him to.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh