"One of the most stupid questions I've ever heard" – When Sir Alex Ferguson hit out at journalist after Manchester United played Barcelona in 2011

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once hit out at a journalist after his team's 3-1 UEFA Champions League final loss to Barcelona at the Wembley Stadium in 2011.

After Pedro opened the scoring in the 27th minute, Wayne Rooney leveled things seven minutes later. However, Lionel Messi and David Villa scored a goal apiece to help their side register their second final triumph over the Old Trafford side.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Sir Alex Ferguson: "No one has given us a hiding like that." #UCLfinal masterclass from @FCBarcelona at Wembley on this day in 2011!

During the post-match press conference, a reporter asked Ferguson:

"Sir Alex, if the owners of Manchester United gave you a blank cheque, over the summer and allowed you to bring in only one of Barcelona's team tonight, who would you sign?"

Ferguson, who lifted two UEFA Champions League trophies, replied:

"That's one of the most stupid questions I've ever heard in my life."

After the laughter in the media room died down, Ferguson continued:

"Probably [Javier] Mascherano. You test my patience."

Afterwards, Ferguson lauded the Blaugrana for their victory. He said:

"They're the best in Europe, no question about that. In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced. Everyone acknowledges that and I accept that. It's not easy when you've been well beaten like that to think another way.

"No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football."

Manchester United are set to take on Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League last-32 second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23).

The Red Devils eked out a 2-2 draw at Barcelona during their first leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16). Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 50th minute before Marcus Rashford equalized two minutes later. Jules Kounde scored an own goal in the 57th minute before Raphinha leveled things with a dramatic 76th-minute strike.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Barcelona 2-2 Man United

Thursday nights have never been more entertaining 🍿

Xavi Hernandez pinpoints four Manchester United stars ahead of Barcelona encounter

Speaking to The Times, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lavished praise on Erik ten Hag and his work at Manchester United. He said:

"He is very good, I like him a lot. He has built a team and is getting the best out of all his players. That speaks well of him. Tactically he is very good and he handles the dressing room very well too."

Highlighting four Manchester United first-team players, Xavi added:

"He is getting all the talent out of his players. You see [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, plus the Portuguese midfielder [Bruno Fernandes] too. And look how Fred is playing at the moment."

