"One of his teammates should have a word with him" - Ally McCoist slams Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford after Aston Villa win

TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist has slammed Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford for his animated gesture during the 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League yesterday (December 26). The Red Devils star reacted angrily to not receiving the ball during the first half of the encounter and that didn't sit well with the pundit.

Marcus Rashford kept his spot in the starting line-up as Manchester United welcomed Aston Villa to Old Trafford for their highly anticipated clash. The attacker looked much more lively in the match compared to his previous outings but one poor reaction from him has left some people unimpressed.

In the 18th minute of the game, the winger was seen angrily waving his hands in the air when he didn't receive a pass he was looking for. This has sparked criticism from Ally McCoist, who didn't hold back as he slammed the Manchester United superstar while speaking to Amazon Prime.

“I’ve got to say that I am happy to see Marcus Rashford making the run in behind there," he said. "But, what is not a good sign at all is the way he threw his arms up in the air after not receiving the ball."

"You don’t throw your hand in the air and let the crowd know you’re unhappy. That’s the one thing you don’t do. One of his teammates should have a word with him about that,” the pundit added.

Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa ended up being a real rollercoaster of a game. The Red Devils found themselves two goals down in the first half after a terrible defensive performance.

However, they came back to life after the restart and went on to secure an unbelievable 3-2 victory at Old Trafford. A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund did the trick for Erik ten Hag's men.

What's next for Manchester United?

After getting back to winning ways against the Villans yesterday, Manchester United will be looking forward to earning another victory when they return to action in the Premier League at the weekend.

Erik ten Hag's men are scheduled to take on Nottingham Forest away from home on Saturday, December 30. They'll then lock horns with Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on January 8 before going head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight six days later.

Thanks to yesterday's result, the Red Devils have now climbed up to the sixth spot in the league table. They now have 31 points from 19 games, having recorded 10 victories, one draw and eight defeats.