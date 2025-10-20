  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi
  • “One thing is him, and another is him inside the dressing room” - Years after Inter Miami exit, Josef Martinez shares how Lionel Messi was as teammate

“One thing is him, and another is him inside the dressing room” - Years after Inter Miami exit, Josef Martinez shares how Lionel Messi was as teammate

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 12:34 GMT
Lionel Messi and Josef Martinez were teammates at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi and Josef Martinez were teammates at Inter Miami

Former Inter Miami star Josef Martinez has spoken about his experience being teammates with Lionel Messi at the MLS side. The pair shared a pitch in Messi's first months in the MLS following his switch from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

Ad

Venezuela international Martinez spoke on the official MLS platform about his time as Messi's teammate, expressing gratitude at the opportunity. He pointed out that the important thing as a teammate of the Argentine was to play your part in allowing him to freely enjoy his game due to his decisiveness.

"One thing is him, and another thing is him inside the dressing room. Obviously you can't be on a par. You have to do your best to give him a tool, to give him relief, a help, because he is what he transmits. I am grateful to God for football, for giving me the opportunity to be with players of that world class. To play and have a relationship - maybe we are not best friends - but on the field I shared, I scored goals", he said (via Marca).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Josef Martinez left Inter Miami after his contract ended at the end of the 2023 MLS season, with Luis Suarez arriving to take on the goalscoring mantle afterwards. The San Jose Earthquakes striker won the Leagues Cup in his short time as Lionel Messi's teammate, making history with Inter Miami.

Messi has continued to shine in the MLS, most recently scoring his first hat-trick as an Inter Miami player to win the league's Golden Boot. The 38-year-old is set to lead the Herons to a second successive post-season campaign after the qualified for the playoffs this year.

Ad

Lionel Messi in talks over new Inter Miami contract: Reports

Lionel Messi is holding talks with Inter Miami with regards to his future at the club, as per reports. The former Barcelona forward is in the final months of his contract with the MLS side, leading to speculation over his future.

Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Messi's contract renewal talks are at the final stages, with the Argentine keen on remaining in Florida. He will not follow in the footsteps of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and will remain at the club beyond this year.

Lionel Messi is the frontrunner for this year's MVP award after recording 45 goal contributions in only 28 games in the league. He won the Golden Boot ahead of Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga, and will hope to lead his side to MLS Cups glory this term.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications