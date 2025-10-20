“One thing is him, and another is him inside the dressing room” - Years after Inter Miami exit, Josef Martinez shares how Lionel Messi was as teammate

Former Inter Miami star Josef Martinez has spoken about his experience being teammates with Lionel Messi at the MLS side. The pair shared a pitch in Messi's first months in the MLS following his switch from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.Venezuela international Martinez spoke on the official MLS platform about his time as Messi's teammate, expressing gratitude at the opportunity. He pointed out that the important thing as a teammate of the Argentine was to play your part in allowing him to freely enjoy his game due to his decisiveness.&quot;One thing is him, and another thing is him inside the dressing room. Obviously you can't be on a par. You have to do your best to give him a tool, to give him relief, a help, because he is what he transmits. I am grateful to God for football, for giving me the opportunity to be with players of that world class. To play and have a relationship - maybe we are not best friends - but on the field I shared, I scored goals&quot;, he said (via Marca).Josef Martinez left Inter Miami after his contract ended at the end of the 2023 MLS season, with Luis Suarez arriving to take on the goalscoring mantle afterwards. The San Jose Earthquakes striker won the Leagues Cup in his short time as Lionel Messi's teammate, making history with Inter Miami.Messi has continued to shine in the MLS, most recently scoring his first hat-trick as an Inter Miami player to win the league's Golden Boot. The 38-year-old is set to lead the Herons to a second successive post-season campaign after the qualified for the playoffs this year.Lionel Messi in talks over new Inter Miami contract: ReportsLionel Messi is holding talks with Inter Miami with regards to his future at the club, as per reports. The former Barcelona forward is in the final months of his contract with the MLS side, leading to speculation over his future.Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Messi's contract renewal talks are at the final stages, with the Argentine keen on remaining in Florida. He will not follow in the footsteps of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and will remain at the club beyond this year. Lionel Messi is the frontrunner for this year's MVP award after recording 45 goal contributions in only 28 games in the league. He won the Golden Boot ahead of Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga, and will hope to lead his side to MLS Cups glory this term.