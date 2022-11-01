"One thing I am certain" - Paul Merson sends Jurgen Klopp warning to Liverpool owners

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), to back their manager Jurgen Klopp in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Klopp, who is in his eighth season as Reds head coach, has achieved legendary status at Anfield due to his footballing philosophy and gleeful demeanor. He has also helped the club lift seven trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

However, Liverpool have endured their worst start to a Premier League campaign under Klopp this season, registering just four wins in 12 games so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with just 16 points, five above the relegation zone.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson shared his thoughts on the former Mainz boss' chances of staying on with the club. He wrote:

"Will Klopp be thinking he's taken Liverpool as far as he can? I'm not sure but one thing I am certain of is that it will ultimately be his decision. Liverpool have to keep him but whenever the time comes to make a decision, it will be his."

Merson asserted that the Merseyside outfit are in need of additions this season and FSG should step up and help out their manager. He added:

"Klopp is an elite manager, he's not in the job to finish fourth in the league, for those kind of managers that is not success. Klopp will want change. I don't think he has been backed that much. Yes, they spent £85 million on Darwin Nunez but that was one player. They need a few more if they are going to get back to where they were."

Merson heaped praise on Klopp for rejuvenating the club before claiming that he is growing tired with each disappointing result. He concluded:

"What Klopp has done at Liverpool, winning the league after all those years, is hard work. He has worked his socks off, he kicks every ball on the touchline. Just like players, Klopp will be getting tired, and you get more tired when you are not winning games compared to when you are winning."

Brighton set mammoth Moises Caicedo price tag amid interest from Liverpool

As per the Mirror, Brighton & Hove Albion are open to selling Moises Caicedo at the end of the season for a fee in the region of £85 million. While Chelsea have been interested in the player for a while, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the race for the player's signature.

Caicedo, 20, established himself as a first-team starter for Brighton in the second half of the 2021-22 season. He arrived at the club from Independiente del Valle for a fee of £4.5 million in January last year.

An all-action box-to-box midfielder, the Ecuadorian has started all 12 of his team's Premier League matches this campaign. He has two goals and as many assists in 22 games across all competitions for the Seagulls.

