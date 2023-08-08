“One thing me and Piers agree on” – Nick Kyrgios backs Piers Morgan tweet slamming Megan Rapinoe for her arrogance 

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has joined Piers Morgan as the duo criticized Megan Rapinoe's behavior in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT) star appears to not making eye contact with a youngster who asked for her autograph. Kyrgios replied to the clip shared by Piers Morgan and wrote on Twitter:

"Hahahahahaha one thing me and piers agree on."

The clip was shot when Rapinoe was attending the ESPYS Awards in Los Angeles back in 2019. At the time, the OL Reign star came under scrutiny from Morgan for her behavior. He wrote on his Twitter account (via Metro):

"Wow. Doesn’t even look at him.. such an arrogant piece of work."

The 38-year-old has been in the spotlight after missing her penalty in the shootout against Sweden on Sunday (August 6). The Round of 16 tie ended 0-0 in regular time and had to be decided from the spot.

The USWNT were sent crashing out of the tournament after suffering a 5-4 defeat on penalties.

"This is dark comedy, I missed a penalty" - Megan Rapinoe reacts after penalty miss against Sweden

Megan Rapinoe (via Getty Images)

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe spoke after missing her spot-kick in the side's Round of 16 FIFA Women's World Cup clash against Sweden.

The 38-year-old's side were knocked out of the tournament as they lost 5-4 in the penalty shootout following a 0-0 scoreline in regular time. Speaking after the game about the penalty miss and her time with the national side over the years, she said (via CNN):

“It’s like a sick joke for me, personally. I’m like, ‘This is dark comedy, I missed a penalty. I still just feel really grateful and joyful, and I know it’s the end and that’s sad."

"But to know this is really the only time that I’ve been in one of these [situations] this early says so much about how much success I’ve been able to have, and just how much I’ve loved playing for this team and playing for this country. It’s been an honor.”

Rapinoe announced that she will be retiring after the National Women’s Soccer League in October (via Telegraph India).