"One of the top players in the Premier League" – Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Arsenal star for performances this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard following his performance in his team's 3-3 Premier League home draw against Southampton on Friday (April 21).

The Gunners registered their third successive Premier League stalemate in front of their home crowd this weekend.

After Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott bagged a goal apiece inside the opening 14 minutes of the encounter, Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back six minutes later. Duje Caleta-Car netted in the 66th minute before Odegaard and Bukayo Saka scored a goal each in the final three minutes to help the Gunners escape humiliation at the Emirates.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher raved about Odegaard's fine performances for Arsenal this season. He said:

"He has been fantastic all season. He has been one of the top players in the Premier League this season."

Odegaard, 24, was instrumental in the Gunners' thrilling comeback against Ruben Selles' side. He completed 55 passes and two dribbles, created one chance, won one tackle and three duels, and made two recoveries.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are dependent on their captain's run of form and they will be hoping for the Norwegian to shine in their next contest. The north London outfit are next scheduled to lock horns with Manchester City in a potential title decider at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (April 26).

Arsenal star Martin Odegaard tipped for Premier League POTY award

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has claimed that Martin Odegaard should be named the Premier League Player of the Year this season. He told Vibe with Five:

"I'm actually going to throw one out there... the biggest impact on any team is Odegaard. I think what he has done, he knits them together. There's so many games where I've seen Arsenal not quite at it, and he's the one. He's the one who takes the ball in dangerous areas and tries those passes: 'I'm going to make that pass'."

Showering praise on Odegaard and his playmaking ability, Murphy continued:

"Some of his passing, his disguised passing splitting the defence, he's the one who takes responsibility. [Bukayo] Saka could come into that conversation. I get it. But he plays wider. In the middle of the park, that's where you have to have the most balls to keep getting on the ball. He has been in sensational form this season."

Odegaard, who arrived from Real Madrid for £30 million in 2021, has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 31 Premier League games so far this season.

Apart from Odegaard, Bukayo Saka is likely to be nominated for the Player of the Season award. However, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is considered to be the favorite due to his 32 goals in 28 games this campaign.

