“One of the toughest games I’ve ever faced” – Tottenham star admits he is ‘really, really exhausted’ after draw at Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min has admitted that he's exhausted following an intense clash with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, with the South Korean striking early in the second half to give the visitors an unlikely lead.

Luis Diaz equalized in the 74th minute but the Reds dropped two crucial points in the title race - Manchester City now have the chance to go three points clear with a win over Newcastle United today.

Spurs also saw their Champions League ambitions take a massive hit as Arsenal, who're already a point ahead of them in fourth, could go four clear by beating Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated the stats with more shots (22-8), more possession (65%-35%) and more passes completed (618-338), but the north London outfit stood firm, holding out waves of pressure to secure a draw.

In fact, Son called it one of the most challenging games he's participated in, but admitted that he's now running on fumes following an energy-sapping contest.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said:

“Literally, I’m really, really exhausted. I’m really, really tired after this game."

“This was one of the toughest games I’ve ever faced. The point is always good at Anfield, it’s obviously a difficult place and hard work pays off.”

Tottenham became the first Premier League side in 2022 to score a point away to Liverpool, whose run of 12 consecutive home wins came to an end.

Liverpool are away to Aston Villa on Tuesday while Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby two days later.

Tottenham end Liverpool's quadruple hopes?

Spurs put on a terrific shift defensively to stop Liverpool from finding a late winner and held them to a draw.

Although the Reds pulled level with City on 83 points, the holders have a game in hand and play Newcastle today.

A win will see them go three points clear with just three games remaining and they will need to slip up in any of those games to allow Liverpool back in front.

Given their fixture list - City play Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa in their final three games - it's difficult to see Pep Guardiola's side dropping points.

Thr Reds' Premier League title hopes might as well be over and need a miracle to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

