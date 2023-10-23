"One of the most underrated players in the league" - Paul Merson showers praise on in-form Arsenal transfer target 

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is one of the Premier League's most underrated players.

Luiz netted twice in Villa's 4-1 win against West Ham on Sunday, October 22. Ollie Watkins (74) and Leon Bailey (89) were the other goalscorers on the night.

Apart from his brace, Luiz completed 64 out of 73 attempted passes, accurately delivered five of six attempted long balls, made three tackles, and won three ground duels.

During the match, Merson had this to say about the Brazil international on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Douglas Luiz got to be one of the most underrated players in the league."

Luiz has registered 14 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions this season, bagging six goals from a deep-lying midfield position. His impressive performances continue to draw interest from the top clubs in the country.

Among these are the Gunners, who are reportedly keeping tabs on Luiz even after their approaches for the player were rejected in September 2022. Speaking about the club's interest in the midfielder, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said (via Caught Off Side):

"Arsenal always keep monitoring the same players they like and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz remains one of them. He’s always been appreciated."

"Of course, we know that Arsenal had bids rejected for Luiz in September 2022, and he later went on to sign a new contract at Villa Park, which runs until 2026. He’s now a key player for Villa so the deal would not be an easy one, but many clubs appreciate him."

Arsenal stacked with central and defensive midfield options amid Douglas Luiz interest

Arsenal are spoiled for choice in the number six and number eight roles that Douglas Luiz occupies for Aston Villa. Summer signing Declan Rice has established himself as a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's plans.

The Gunners also have Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny as defensive midfield options while Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira can play the box-to-box role.

Given the current situation at the Emirates, Luiz might be wise to remain with the Villans, who are fifth in the Premier League under Spanish tactician Unai Emery.