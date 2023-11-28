"One of us", "CR7 influence is crazy" - Fans react as Mikel Arteta mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after nutmegging Arsenal star in training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta pulled off Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration after nutmegging Martin Odegaard in training. Fans have talked up the Portuguese icon's influence as a result.

Ronaldo has produced his trademark 'Siuu' celebration throughout his illustrious career. It's been replicated by several players over the years, including Alejandro Garnacho who celebrated in style after scoring one of the goals of the season against Everton (November 26).

Arteta was a clever technician during his playing days, boasting silky skills for the likes of Arsenal and Everton. He appeared to roll back the years during the Gunners' training session on Tuesday (November 28) as he nutmegged captain Odegaard.

The Spanish tactician wheeled away in celebration before hitting in a mini 'Siuu' as Odegaard laughed. The north Londoners are gearing up for their UEFA Champions League Group B clash against Lens tomorrow.

Fans hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's influence as yet again his iconic celebration takes center stage. One fan loved seeing the Arsenal boss replicate the five-time UEFA Champions League winner:

"He's one of us."

Another fan

"CR7 influence is crazy in this sport."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arteta's hilarious training ground antics:

Piers Morgan insisted Arsenal should have signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season

The former Manchester United hero was available during the winter transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent in November 2022 after he mutually agreed to terminate his Manchester United contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had become a bit-part player under Erik ten Hag and clashed with the Dutch coach as a result.

Speculation grew over Ronaldo's future, with many expecting him to remain in Europe. That didn't happen as the 38-year-old joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January.

Still, British broadcaster Piers Morgan wanted club football's all-time top goalscorer to join Arsenal. He reckoned the prolific forward would have aided their goal of becoming Premier League champions (via GOAL):

"Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left (United), until the end of the season - as he was keen to do (by the way) - we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season. They held an eight-point lead over the Cityzens in January but ended up five points short of the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been back to his best at Al-Nassr. He's bagged 31 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across competitions.