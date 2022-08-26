“One to watch until the end of the market” – Fabrizio Romano warns Arsenal about ‘other clubs’ joining race to sign 25-year-old star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has warned Arsenal that other clubs may be interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League outside of the established top six since his arrival from Monaco in 2019. Tielemans has scored 24 times in 162 appearances, including a stunning winning goal against Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final.

However, the Belgium international has less than a year left on his contract. He has been constantly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium throughout the summer.

Speaking to Bet Victor, Romano believes that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Tielemans for four months, as the Italian journalist stated:

“One to watch until the end of the market. Arsenal have had his name high on the list since May, but they don’t want to pay what Leicester requires for an out of contract player next summer."

He added:

"This is why the negotiation has always been slow and there is the possibility that other clubs will join. Tielemans has no agreement with Leicester to extend the contract, as of now.”

Tielemans' team-mate at Leicester Wesley Fofana's future at the club is also uncertain with Chelsea looking to sign him this summer.

Journalist believes that Arsenal target would approve of Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp's side appear desperate for a new midfielder as they seem to be severely lacking creativity. Liverpool are currently enduring an injury crisis in the center of the park. They are currently missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones through injury.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Tielemans and Ben Jacobs believes the Belgian would be in favor of a move to Anfield. He told The Football Terrace (as quoted by The Paisley Gates):

“What strikes me is I think Liverpool need to bring in a playmaker, but it is whether that is part of their long-term strategy. There are a variety of midfielders who could be considered by Liverpool."

He added:

“One is Youri Tielemans, who would be open to a Liverpool move and I know that because his agent had pushed Liverpool links earlier in windows, particularly in January when the Arsenal links formed.”

Tielemans is capable of playing anywhere in central midfield, including in a more defensive role.

