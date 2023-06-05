“One word above all” – Raphael Varane sums up Karim Benzema with perfect word as he bids farewell to Real Madrid 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. The Frenchman played his last game for Los Blancos against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, June 4.

Benzema will soon join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad after leaving the Spanish club as his contract ends this month. Varane shared the dressing room with Benzema in Real Madrid between 2011 and 2021. In a heartfelt message for his compatriot and former teammate, Varane wrote on Instagram (via Manchester Evening News):

“Goals, memories, trophies and respect. One word above all… Legend. Good luck in your next chapter, frérot [iron] @karimbenzema.”

Karim Benzema joined Los Blancos in 2009 from Olympique Lyon. He leaves the club having won 25 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League trophies.

He is also the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history. His tally of 354 is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 450.

Benzema's last touch for the Madrid giants was fittingly a goal as he converted a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to Karim Benzema's exit

It looked certain that Karim Benzema will extend his contract for at least one more season. He has been Real Madrid's talisman in the attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's 2018 departure.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Benzema's exit, claiming that he was surprised to learn about the decision. Addressing the media after his team's 1-1 stalemate against Athletic Bilbao, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“He has been one of the best players in the world. One of the best footballers, not just one of the best forwards. He has achieved legendary things here and will always be remembered at this club. We can’t be happy that he’s leaving, but we must respect his decision. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do. It was a surprise for everyone."

He added:

"It was only this morning that we found out. He told us about his decision and I told him I respected his decision and that I was grateful for all he’d done with me. We know he must have thought about it a lot. This club started a transition already a few years ago and that continues. We’ll have to think about what to do now and we know the squad will be competitive next season.”

With Karim Benzema leaving, Los Blancos will look to reinforce their attack in the summer. The likes of Harry Kane and Kai Havertz are topping Real Madrid's list of summer transfer targets.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes