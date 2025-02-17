“One of the worst games of football” - Ex-Premier League star publicly hits out at Manchester United and Tottenham after match

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has publicly slammed Tottenham Hotspur's match against Manchester United. The two sides faced off at New White Hart Lane on Sunday (February 16), with Spurs winning 1-0. However, it was a drab affair that saw both sides struggle to find the net, despite many shots at goal.

The only goal of the game came through James Maddison, who was at the right place to pounce upon a fluffed save from goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 13th minute. Despite a combined 38 shots from both sides throughout the game, that was the only goal, which frustrated Nigel Reo-Coker.

The former Aston Villa midfielder said on CBS Sports Golazo (via Metro):

"I can’t even describe the game of football, if you can even call it a game of football, that I had to witness.. I’m a big Premier League fan but I think that’s one of the worst games of football in the Premier League I have seen in a long time.

"It’s exactly where two teams are, but I give more credit to Tottenham. When you look at Tottenham and how they want to play, you see an identity with Ange and what he’s actually trying to do. They might not have the players but they at least try and stick to it."

He went on to slam the Red Devils, adding:

"With Manchester United, I look to see what positives can I say about Manchester United? I find it hard to have one positive thing to say. It’s really, really sad times for Manchester United.

"The performance wasn’t there. I don’t see that the players know what they’re doing still in this whole football philosophy, this style of playing, I don’t think he has the players for it. It’s another performance where you say, that performance leaves way more questions than answers."

Manchester United now sit in 15th place on the Premier League table, having picked up just 29 points from 25 games.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: A look at the stats

Tottenham were clearly the better side, despite struggling to create big chances. They had 22 shots at goal with seven on target, but just one big chance - which they scored through Maddison. However, their xG of 2.23 shows that they underperformed in the final third, scoring just one goal.

United had it worse. They picked up 16 shots with six on target and had two big chances, but missed both. They also underperformed their xG of 1.52, failing to find the net.

Spurs had most of the possession (56%) and had 459 passes (88% accuracy). This was more than their visitors who had just 344 passes (83% accuracy).

