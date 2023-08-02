"One of the worst injuries ever" - Fans wish for Luciano Sanchez's speedy recovery as he suffers horrible leg break after challenge from Marcelo 

Luciano Sanchez suffered a horrific leg break after a challenge from Marcelo during Fluminense's clash against Argentinos Juniors in the Copa Libertadores. Fans were left shocked at the extent of the devastating injury.
The former Real Madrid defender went for the ball and inadvertently injured his opponent, whose leg broke from the knee. It was a devastating affair and the injury could turn out to be a potential career-ender.
Trigger Warning: Watch the video of the incident:
While the Copa Libertadores clash ended in a 1-1 stalemate, Sanchez's injury took the focus away from the focus of the game. Shocked fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the incident. One of them wrote:
"Fluminense’s Marcelo was sent off for this horrible challenge on Argentinos Juniors’ Luciano Sánchez in the#Libertadores. Easily one of the worst injuries I’ve ever seen."
Here are some Twitter reactions as Luciano Sanchez suffered a leg break in the Copa Libertadores clash against Fluminense:
Marcelo issued a statement after Luciano Sanchez's injury
Throughout his career, Marcelo has been one of the most likable characters among fans for his joyous mood on and off the pitch. The player has always been one with the spirit of the beautiful game.
In the aftermath of inadvertantly breaking Luciano Sanchez's leg, the Brazilian defender released a statement on Twitter to express his regret, saying:
"Today I have had to live through a very difficult moment on the pitch. I have inadvertently injured a colleague. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, Luciano Sánchez. All the strength in the world!"
A total leg break is one of the worst injuries a football player can suffer on the pitch, and could take away an individual's ability to play at the same level after one such incident. Fans will hope that Sanchez can recover well from the gruesome blow he suffered.