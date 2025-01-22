"One of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a Manchester United shirt" - Jamie O'Hara slams Red Devils star, calls him an 'absolute imposter'

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has lambasted Joshua Zirkzee as one of the worst players in Manchester United's history. The pundit tore into the Dutch striker for his performances for the Red Devils this season.

United secured Zirkzee's services from Bologna for a reported £36.5 million transfer fee last summer. The Netherlands international has failed to impress so far in his time at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has scored just four goals across competitions this campaign. He scored on his debut against Fulham in the Premier League and went on a goalless drought for three months until his brace against Everton in December.

The 23-year-old has not scored in the Premier League since, causing frustration among Manchester United fans. As a result, Zirkzee's future at the club is uncertain amid interest from Juventus.

Zirkzee's first-half substitution by Ruben Amorim as a tactical change against Newcastle United in December made matters worse for the Dutchman. Reports emerged after the incident suggest that the striker is unhappy at Old Trafford and wants to leave.

Jamie O'Hara is appalled by Zirkzee as a player and cannot believe the 23-year-old is playing for the likes of Manchester United. He said (via Metro):

"Joshua Zirkzee is one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a Manchester United shirt. It’s unbelievable that he’s playing for them. He’s an absolute imposter!"

The Red Devils will next face Rangers in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night (January 23).

"They’re one of the worst teams in the Premier League" - Jamie O'Hara rips into Manchester United amid dismal form

Jamie O'Hara has branded Manchester United as one of the worst teams in the English top flight at present. The pundit believes Amad Diallo is the only player in their squad who deserves to play for the club.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to return the Red Devils back to winning ways after replacing Erik ten Hag. United find themselves 13th in the league table, 14 points adrift of the top four, and their chances of securing European football seem bleak.

They've won only one of their last six Premier League games. Speaking about the club's form this season, O'Hara said (via Metro):

"Manchester United are absolutely terrible – they’re one of the worst teams in the Premier League at the moment. They’re awful at the back and their midfield is non-existent. Their options in attack are terrible as well – Amad Diallo is the only player who looks like he deserves to play for them."

"I feel for Ruben Amorim a bit – he did really well at Sporting Lisbon and implemented a formation that did well for them, but it clearly doesn’t work at Man United and in the Premier League."

