"One of the worst signings we’ve ever made", "Throw him out of my club" - Fans slam Arsenal star for his showing despite win over Girona

Arsenal fans have expressed their displeasure with forward Raheem Sterling on the back of his performance in their UEFA Champions League meeting with Girona on Wednesday (January 29). The Gunners sealed their place in the Round of 16 of the competition with a 2-1 win over the Spanish outfit on their own turf.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to slightly shuffle his pack for the game against Girona, naming the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Neto, and Sterling in the starting XI. Sterling was making only his second start in the competition and his 16th appearance for the club this season.

Raheem Sterling had a game to forget as he was deployed in his favored left wing role, with a missed penalty in added time compounding his woes. The 30-year-old has had an underwhelming spell since moving across London to the Gunners, and the performance against Girona was more of the same.

Arsenal fans had a lot to say about the performance of Raheem Sterling in the win over Girona, and they took to X to share their thoughts.

A fan referred to him as their worst-ever signing.

"Nwaneri is special man but Sterling is one of the worst signings we’ve ever made loan or not", they posted.

Another fan shared a conspiracy theory as to why the Englishman lasted the entire game.

"Facts,maybe Sterling has some damaging files on Arteta that's why he let's him do a disasterclass for 90min", they wrote.

A fan asked that the forward be thrown out of the club.

"Throw sterling out of my club @Arsenal", they posted.

Another fan expressed their confusion at the signing of the forward.

"Am yet to understand what Arteta saw in Sterling that made him bring him to Arsenal??", they wrote.

A fan revealed that they preferred ex-Gunner Andre Santos to the England international.

"Its not even close. Im taking Andrey Santos over sterling", they posted.

A fan referred to him as 'useless'.

"Sterling is actually useless Chai", they wrote.

Raheem Sterling joined the Gunners from Chelsea on a season-long loan on summer transfer window deadline day. The forward has failed to impress for the most part, scoring one goal and providing two assists since his arrival at North London.

Sterling was on the pitch for 90 minutes against Girona and attempted three shots while creating no chances. He missed a penalty in added time as his side closed out the win at the Montilivi.

Arsenal secure Top Eight spot with win over Girona

Arsenal secured a place in the top eight of the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 win over already-eliminated Girona. The Gunners finished third with the win, booking an automatic place in the Round of 16.

Debutant Neto was badly exposed as Girona took the lead in the 28th minute through former Everton man Arnaut Danjuma. Their lead lasted just 10 minutes before Arsenal equalised through midfielder Jorginho, who scored from the spot after Thomas Partey was upended.

With three minutes left until the break, teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri turned the game on its head with a stunning effort from outside the box. Both sides had opportunities in the second half, including a missed penalty for the Gunners, as the game ended 2-1 to the visitors. Arteta's side finished in third place with 19 points, level with second place Barcelona and two behind league leaders Liverpool.

