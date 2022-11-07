"One of the worst things I’ve ever seen", "Hilariously irritating" - Liverpool midfielder gets ripped apart for 'doing nothing' after coming on in 2-1 Tottenham win

Liverpool fans were unhappy with Jordan Henderson after his cameo in their team's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (6 November).

The Reds were leading 2-0 via a first-half brace from Mohamed Salah before Harry Kane pulled one back in the 70th minute. Manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the goal and brought on Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones four minutes later.

The English midfield duo replaced Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino. Henderson took the armband when he was brought on but did not look like a leader on the pitch.

He was nervous in possession, indecisive with his passing and at times induced anxiety in the Reds' midfield. His introduction, as some fans would argue, did more harm than good.

Here is how Liverpool fans reacted to the Englishman's cameo against the Lilywhites:

Jimmy @EntireDesign_ That cameo from Henderson might be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen That cameo from Henderson might be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen 😂

Jay @Jayblasket Henderson trying to set a record for the amount of times someone loses possession? Henderson trying to set a record for the amount of times someone loses possession?

Z @Zed_B19 HENDERSON YOU FUCKIGN BLIND PRICK SALAH WAS THROUGH ON GOAL HENDERSON YOU FUCKIGN BLIND PRICK SALAH WAS THROUGH ON GOAL

An🇨🇴 @AnfieldAn Henderson is hilariously irritating at times Henderson is hilariously irritating at times

maddy @mxddylfc henderson .. the run was RIGHT THERE even i could see it and i ain’t got my glasses on henderson .. the run was RIGHT THERE even i could see it and i ain’t got my glasses on

Bassam @BassamLFC Henderson isn't a real person Henderson isn't a real person

SCARFACE @LFC_LION @LFC Jordan Henderson for doing nothing for 20 minutes after coming on @LFC Jordan Henderson for doing nothing for 20 minutes after coming on

Klopp's men held on to their dear lives in the closing stages of the game as Spurs had a number of chances to equalize. It was, however, a deserved win, which now takes them up to eighth in the Premier League table with 19 points from 13 games.

Spurs, meanwhile, are fourth with 26 points, having played one more game than the Merseyside-based giants.

Sensational Salah continues to shine for Liverpool

Salah has been a silver lining for Liverpool this season despite their clear struggles on the domestic front.

He opened the scoring against Tottenham in the 11th minute when he finished off a simple pass from Darwin Nunez inside the box. The Egypt international was then on hand to capitalize on Eric Dier's mistake and lob the ball over a hapless Hugo Lloris in the 40th minute.

Premier League @premierleague



He had the most shots on target (3), big chances (2) and touches in Spurs' box for Liverpool (9)



He boasts 19 goal involvements in 20 matches this season



🏟 He's now scored at 24 different away



#TOTLIV Classic @MoSalah against SpursHe had the most shots on target (3), big chances (2) and touches in Spurs' box for Liverpool (9)He boasts 19 goal involvements in 20 matches this season🏟 He's now scored at 24 different away #PL stadiums for Liverpool Classic @MoSalah against Spurs 👑🎯 He had the most shots on target (3), big chances (2) and touches in Spurs' box for Liverpool (9)👏 He boasts 19 goal involvements in 20 matches this season🏟 He's now scored at 24 different away #PL stadiums for Liverpool#TOTLIV https://t.co/syZHhmrTec

He had multiple chances to grab a hat trick but to no avail. The brace against Spurs has taken him to 14 goals and five assists in 20 matches across competitions this campaign.

He was evidently Liverpool's best player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his team's 2-1 win. He had three shots on target, two big chances, and nine touches inside the Spurs' box - the most for a Reds player in the game.

Salah was not in good nick after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final loss against Senegal. His form in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign worried Liverpool fans.

However, he is well and truly back in form now and could spearhead his team's charge for a top-four finish. If they were to win their game in hand, the Reds would be just four points from the UEFA Champions League spots.

