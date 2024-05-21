"One year was not enough" - Jude Bellingham makes heartwarming post as Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos announces retirement

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham posted a tribute on Instagram to teammate Toni Kroos, who announced his imminent retirement from professional football. The German midfielder has revealed that he intends to hang up his boots after this summer's Euros with Germany, ending a 17-year career.

Bellingham signed for Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer and has immediately become a sensation at the Spanish giants. He's scored 23 times and provided 12 assists in 40 games so far this season. The English midfielder has had a bigger impact than was ever expected, as he fit into the side like a glove.

Toni Kroos has played a central role for Los Blancos this season alongside Bellingham. The younger man has been given the license to play further forward from midfield. Kroos has helped his side control games as is evidenced by his 94% pass accuracy this season, allowing players like Bellingham to thrive further forward.

The Englishman identifies the role of Kroos and his legacy at the Spanish club, and he duly paid tribute to him with photos of them together on Instagram. The 20-year-old praised the veteran midfielder in the caption, revealing his wish to play with him more.

He wrote:

“One year was not enough. Thank you for everything you have given to the game, it's been an absolute pleasure to enjoy your football and personality as a fan and even more so as a teammate. Still some more work to do this season but wish you all the best for whatever is next for you and your family. LEGEND! 8️⃣🐐🤍"

Toni Kroos will feature two more times in Real Madrid colors, with his last game set to be the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1. With 46 games under his belt this season, the German midfielder is set to sign out of football while still on top of his game.

Real Madrid great Gareth Bale hails Toni Kroos on amazing career

Once the most expensive player in the world, Gareth Bale has hailed former teammate Toni Kroos following his announcement of his retirement. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton man took to X to felicitate with the German midfielder, writing:

"Congratulations @ToniKroos on an amazing career. A pleasure to play alongside you @realmadrid".

Kroos will leave the Santiago Bernabeu after a 10-year spell at the club which has yielded 21 major honours, including four UEFA Champions League titles. He will be keen to add a fifth when his side faces Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

Meanwhile, Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013, a year before Kroos joined from Bayern Munich. Together, they won the UEFA Champions League four times and La Liga thrice.