"Only he and his agents know" - Mateu Alemany provides brief update on Barcelona star's future at the club

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany has revealed that the club are not currently working on Ousmane Dembele’s contract extension. The Frenchman, who joined Barca for €140 million in 2017, sees his contract with the Catalan giants run out on June 30.

Dembele was one of the most exciting young footballers in the world when Barca signed him from Borussia Dortmund five years ago. However, primarily due to an absurd number of injuries, Dembele has not yet justified his sky-high billings. He has only featured in 149 appearances across competitions for the Camp Nou outfit, recording 34 goals and 32 assists.

Although Dembele's recent performances have been encouraging, Alemany insisted that there has been no recent communication between the player and the club regarding a contract renewal. When asked to comment on Dembele's situation, he said (via Diario Sport):

“The renewal of Dembele? I have a personal opinion on this subject but it is beside the point. Only he and his agents know what they will do. We have had no news for six to seven months. There is no negotiation with Dembele’s representative at the moment.”

Dembele has turned down the Blaugrana’s renewal offers in the past and refused to leave the club in January. Alemany (via Football Espana) admitted that Barcelona wanted the forward to leave in the winter transfer window, even warning him of the possible consequences.

Renewing Dembele’s contract could be beneficial for Barcelona

From being threatened to be left in the cold to becoming an integral member of Xavi’s squad, Dembele has come far in 2022. The 25-year-old has managed to keep himself fit this year, playing 16 of the 20 La Liga games. Most importantly, he did not cut a frustrating figure in those matches.

He emerged as the team’s leading creative force, providing 11 assists in those 16 matches. With 13 assists, Dembele finished as La Liga's leading assist provider of the season.

If Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Adama Traore is sent back in the summer, Barcelona could guarantee Dembele a starting berth on the right. Given how strongly he ended the 2021-22 campaign, it makes sense for Xavi to give him a fresh start next season.

If Dembele is open to agreeing to reasonable terms, there is no reason for Barcelona to let the France international leave as a free agent.

