“Only average players”, “Lack of love for the shirt” - Ronaldinho confirms decision to boycott all Brazil games at Copa America 2024

Brazil legend Ronaldinho reckons the current Selecao squad is average, so he won't watch any of their games at the upcoming Copa America 2024 in the USA. The Selecao are in Group D with Colombia, Paraguay and Costa Rica.

Dorival Junior's side are in indifferent recent form in competitive fixtures, losing their last three games in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying to drop to sixth in the standings with seven points from six games.

However, the Selecao have gone unbeaten in four friendlies since their last competitive game - a 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Argentina. This month, they have beaten Mexico 3-2 and drew 1-1 with Copa hosts USA.

Dorival has a few notable big-name absentees in his Copa squad, with the likes of Casemiro and Richarlison missing out. However, Ronaldinho is not happy with the current squad, deeming them 'average'. He posted on Instagram (as per Madrid Zone) read:

Trending

"This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years. It has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football."

He concluded:

"I'll repeat: our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL COPA America game, nor celebrate any victory."

Expand Tweet

Brazil open their campaign against Costa Rica on June 24 in Inglewood, California.

How Ronaldinho fared for Brazil at Copa America

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is one of the sport's best ever players, scoring a lot of goals and winning accolades with Brazil, like the 1999 Copa America and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 97 games for the Selecao between 1999 and 2013, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner bagged 33 goals and 29 assists. That includes one goal in four Copa America games.

In fact, Ronaldinho didn't play another Copa America after winning the tournament in 1999, scoring on his competition debut in a 7-0 win over Venezuela. The Brazilian was not in the squad for the next four editions.